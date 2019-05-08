Cerebrotech Appoints Carl O'Connell as CEO and John T. Kilcoyne to Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrotech Medical Systems, an innovative medical device company developing neurotechnology solutions, today announced that Carl O'Connell has been named chief executive officer and John T. Kilcoyne has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. O'Connell and Kilcoyne are seasoned executives with significant experience in the healthcare industry and medical device market.

"Carl and John both bring proven track records of success in the neurosurgery medical device market and we are excited to welcome them," said Martin Dieck, executive chairman, Cerebrotech Medical Systems. "As Cerebrotech transitions from the R&D phase to commercial expansion, the leadership and industry vision of both Carl and John will be critical for successfully shaping our future."

O'Connell has extensive experience in the fields of neurotechnology, visualization and imaging, with impressive success inspiring organizational improvement and advancing sales and marketing strategies and implementation. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Xtant Medical Technologies, and held executive positions with Wright Medical, Stryker and Carl Zeiss Surgical. O'Connell also provided guidance to GE Healthcare for their neurointerventional imaging business.

Currently heading JenaValve Technology, Inc., Kilcoyne was previously chief executive officer

and president of one of the first public neurovascular device companies, Micrus Endovascular,

which was sold to Johnson & Johnson under his tenure. He successfully led several other device companies, including ReVision Optics and Endonetics, and held senior management positions

with Guidant/ACS and Boston Scientific, among others. A strong industry leader, Kilcoyne

has served on the Board of Directors for a number of companies, presently holding a position

with Cerus Endovascular.

Cerebrotech is planning a U.S. launch of the Cerebrotech Visor™ System, having gained clearance from the Food and Drug Administration as an aid in the assessment of fluid volume differences between the cerebral hemispheres in patients undergoing neurologic assessment. The company also has plans to conduct additional clinical studies to obtain regulatory clearances for assessment of brain pathologies including stroke, trauma, swelling and others.

O'Connell and Kilcoyne join the company at a critical time, as support for Cerebrotech's technology continues to grow. Recently, Cleveland Clinic included the Visor System among the Top 10 Medical Innovations of 2019, a list of up-and-coming technologies selected by a panel of Cleveland Clinic physicians and scientists, which comes on the heels of a presentation related to the Visor System at the annual meeting of the Joint Cerebrovascular Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons with the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery.

About Cerebrotech Medical Systems

Cerebrotech Medical Systems , Inc., is a venture capital-backed company dedicated to designing neurotechnology solutions to improve the care of brain-injured patients worldwide. The company is developing and investigating a portable, noninvasive neuro-monitoring device that allows for earlier detection of potentially life-threatening conditions such as large vessel occlusion stroke, cerebral edema, traumatic brain injury, and others. Founded in 2010 and based in Pleasanton, CA, Cerebrotech's core intellectual property is licensed exclusively from the University of California at Berkeley. Cerebrotech is backed by: Tri-Star Health Partners, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm; Mountain Group Partners, a life sciences and technology focused venture capital firm; and Neuro Technology Investors, a group of physician investors in the neurology space (www.themdadvantage.com). For more information, visit www.cerebrotechmedical.com .

