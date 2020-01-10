Cereno Scientific Announces Presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2020

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereno Scientific, a company developing preventive therapies to restore the body's own defense system against blood clots to treat cardiovascular and rare diseases, announced today that Cereno's Chief Executive Officer, Sten R. Sörensen, will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

The details of Cereno's presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 9:30 AM

Room: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San

Francisco, CA (United States)

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Brodén - CFO

Tel: +46-768-66-7787

E-mail: info@cerenoscientific.com

www.cerenoscientific.se

SOURCE Cereno Scientific