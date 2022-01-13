Ceres calls on the U.S. government to strengthen the federal procurement process

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the federal government's request for comments on draft regulations that would revise the federal procurement process to factor in sustainability in government purchasing, Ceres submitted recommendations that would help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) while incentivizing zero-carbon innovation. The U.S. government is the world's largest purchaser of products and services, spending around $665 billion in 2020.

Last year, President Joe Biden called the climate crisis a challenge that would require a "whole-of-government approach, and followed up on this statement by issuing an Executive Order and sustainability plan in December 2021. It outlined targets for federal climate-focused procurements that would significantly reduce carbon emissions from large federal vendors.