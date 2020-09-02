Ceres Certifications, International Uses RizePoint's Best-in-Class Certification Body Audit Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, has provided Ceres Certifications, International (CCI), an accredited GLOBALG.A.P. Certification Body, with innovative software systems and mobile auditing. CCI is using the RizePoint/ GLOBALG.A.P. Auditing Software to comply with GLOBALG.A.P.'s new 2020 audit submission requirements.

CCI, a premium five-star GlobalGAP provider for more than four years, has led the certification and food safety industry with GAP audits that make sense, are economically priced, and serve the customer – and not, 'just another audit.' CCI has always sought out ways to better serve the customer with a person assigned to each client, flagship service, after audit follow-up, and one-on-one instruction that simply makes sense. CCI has earned their moniker, 'You have a friend in the business.'

"RizePoint's dashboards and reporting platform help CCI improve their business by monitoring key metrics," said RizePoint's President Kari Hensien. "GLOBALG.A.P. has mandated that, by November, Certification Bodies use their Audit Online tool or find an approved software provider that integrates with the Audit Online system. CCI chose RizePoint's software solution because it's comprehensive, easy-to-use, and will save them significant time on audit and backend processes."

RizePoint, which offers the leading mobile auditing platform in the marketplace, is one of the first audit technology partners approved to submit results in accordance with new 2020 audit submission requirements. These important processes help farmers, growers, and other producers demonstrate that they meet GLOBALG.A.P. standards and earn the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

"RizePoint's complete, user-friendly 'off-the-shelf' solution allows us to audit, assess grower results, and meet the new 2020 GLOBALG.A.P. audit submission requirements. Utilizing RizePoint's innovative reporting platform, we get holistic views and robust data that help us quickly identify areas that need corrective actions," said Kari Neubauer Lead Program Manager and Compliance Officer of CCI.

RizePoint's solution packages allow Certifying Bodies to expand their capabilities and bandwidth through self-auditing programs.

About RizePoint

RizePoint offers a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. For more information: https://rizepoint.com/industries/tpa/.

