Ceribell Names Diku Mandavia, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc., innovator of the Rapid Response EEG™, a novel non-invasive brain monitor, announced today that Diku Mandavia, MD, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. With 27 years of clinical experience and 14 years of commercial medical device experience, Dr. Mandavia is recognized for his vision in establishing the point-of-care ultrasound as the new standard of care in emergency departments and intensive care units.

"As a practicing emergency physician with a substantial role in transforming medical practice in ultrasound, Diku brings the perfect blend of knowledge, experience and perspective to Ceribell," said Jane Chao, CEO and Co-Founder of Ceribell. "We are thrilled Diku will partner with the emergency medicine community to raise awareness of non-convulsive seizures and use our point-of-care brain monitor to provide better patient care."

Dr. Mandavia previously served as Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite where he led market development efforts that focused on emergency medicine, critical care and anesthesia. His efforts led to the adoption of ultrasound technology as a standard tool within these markets, that has improved patient outcomes and reduced costs.

"Ceribell's breakthrough platform fast-tracks diagnosis of seizures, which is often delayed by hours or days when using conventional EEG systems. By integrating real-time cloud computing and the FDA-approved Clarity™ machine learning algorithm, Ceribell provides answers for immediate and precise treatment," said Dr. Mandavia. "This is a game-changing technology that brings critical neurological monitoring to the point of care and to more patients at a lower price."

Dr. Mandavia is also a Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Southern California. He received his medical degree from Memorial University in Canada, completed residency at LAC+USC Medical Center and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc. (www.ceribell.com), is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Ceribell is focused on making EEG widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions with the first application for patients at risk for seizures. The Ceribell EEG System received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

