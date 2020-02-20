CeriFi names veteran professional education solutions senior leader Matthew Given as Chief Executive Officer

In his new role, Given will lead CeriFi's portfolio of training and certification companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education and PassPerfect, and the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists (ACFCS). The companies collectively serve financial planning, insurance and securities professionals and organizations.

Given offers more than 20 years of experience in professional education and technology roles, initially as a teacher before quickly moving into management and senior management roles. His blend of practical and leadership experience ideally equips him to foster organic and acquisition-based growth across CeriFi companies and build on its strong reputation within the financial services industry.

Prior to joining CeriFi, Given spent the last 10 years in C-level positions within education technology businesses. Most recently he was the president and CEO of a 500-employee education technology business that he successfully transitioned from a founder-led consumer publishing and credit recovery company to a unified software provider with industry-leading technology and accelerating growth. His experience spans the institutional and consumer K-12 and higher ed markets as well as the professional development and certification sector.

Given has been recognized for his educational policy expertise, including his successful influence on legislation in multiple states and testifying on the authorization of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in front of a full committee hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives, Education and the Workforce Committee. He has frequent press and public speaking engagements and has lectured on educational policy at Tufts University.

"I'm excited about the opportunities I see across the CeriFi businesses," Given said. "We have a strong, diverse portfolio of products and services, and an excellent reputation across our brands. I look forward to working with the team to build CeriFi into the financial education market leader."

Given graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in psychology.

About CeriFi

CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, is a diversified education, training and certification provider committed to serving as a best-in-class provider of lifelong learning for professionals across the financial services market. The CeriFi portfolio of organizations includes Dalton Education, a leading provider of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) education; Money Education, a publisher of academic digital textbooks and reference workbooks for the financial industry; Keir Financial Education, a training solutions provider for financial and insurance certification exams; PassPerfect, a leading provider of FINRA licensing exam training; the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists (ACFCS), an association dedicated to helping professionals improve financial crime detection and prevention results.

