CerpassRx Achieves the Trifecta of Satisfaction Scores

For 2021, CerpassRx implementation team earned a satisfaction score of 100% for all newly implemented clients. Specifically, 94% of clients were "very satisfied" and 6% were "satisfied". One client had the following comments to share about their implementation experience: "The CerpassRx relationship is more than just a vendor. They become your partner in every aspect, looking out for both you and your members. One of the main things I like about this company is their creative thinking outside the box. It doesn't matter if what you are proposing hasn't been done before, they will work with you to develop a process that will work. I would highly recommend them to anyone."

The Account Management survey also excelled with their 2021 satisfaction scores. The survey found that 100% of CerpassRx clients were satisfied. Specifically, 76% of clients were "very satisfied" and 24% of clients were "satisfied."

One client manager commented on their survey, "CerpassRx is a service oriented and family-oriented company with a very personalized approach in working with clients. Everyone is truly top notch in what they do. CerpassRx has the feel of a small family-owned business that provides large-scale, professional services to their clients, and the employees are hand-picked from the best of the best. I often feel like CerpassRx is simply an extension of our organization and I sometimes forget we aren't all part of one big company."

Finally, CerpassRx demonstrated their dedication for our members by delivering another exceptional performance on their survey results and call metrics. In 2021, members satisfaction survey results excelled to 99.2% after last year's high mark of 94%. The CerpassRx Member Services call center team was also proud to report 98% First Call Resolution (FCR), crushing the industry standard.

"These results are a reflection of our teams' passion for taking care of our members and being great partners with our clients. We strive to make all interactions with CerpassRx positive and continue to evaluate opportunities to raise the bar within our industry," said John Nicolosi, SVP of Account Services at CerpassRx.

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx, formerly Healthcare Highways Rx, is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.

