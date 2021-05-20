CerraCap Cares Invests in Aquagenuity™-an AI-Driven Water Solution Named as 1 of 7 Technologies Protecting the World's Waterways

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Cares, a women-led impact fund, announces its investment in Aquagenuity, an AI-driven real-time water quality solution startup with a mission to make water quality monitoring accessible for all.

Founder and CEO Doll Avant conceived of Aquagenuity in the midst of the 2014 Flint Michigan water crisis. As an award-winning data scientist and Harvard alum, Doll was startled to discover that there were actually thousands of locations in the US with as much, if not more, lead in their water than Flint. Aquagenuity was thus founded to create an accessible database, via an 'AquaScore™' water score tool, to prevent water-related health crises and to prevent the greatest threat to our existence: the diminishing supply of clean water.

Already recognized for developing the world's largest proprietary water database, Aquagenuity empowers individuals and businesses with critical health information about their water. This investment from CerraCap Cares is poised to accelerate Aquagenuity's development of a real-time water quality aggregator at scale.

Nikki Arora, General Partner at CerraCap Cares, shares, "Our investment in Aguagenuity validates our belief that transformational startups can be clearly aligned to sustainable solutions for the betterment of communities globally. Aquagenuity sits at that intersection of social awareness and technological enablement, its technology application is multi-industry; whether it be the department of education, water or global enterprises. Aquagenuity is poised to become a massive global player over the next few years."

Sylvia Kim, General Partner at CerraCap Cares, adds, "Our mission at CerraCap Cares is to unleash the power of technology for good with a focus on the underserved and underrepresented. As soon as we met Doll, we knew that she embodied this mission and was driven by a shared passion to change the world. By ensuring that Aquagenuity's technology and database is accessible for all, including non-technical users, Aquagenuity empowers everyday people to protect their lives and prevent water-related health crises."

Doll Avant, Founder and CEO of Aquagenuity, shares, "I am thrilled that we closed our seed round with an investment from CerraCap Cares. There is so much alignment between the mission of our company and that of CerraCap Cares, from Environment (our proprietary AquaScore giving real time water quality data from smart devices) to Education (our Guardians of H2O K-12 product) to Empowerment (our mission is empowering people to save the planet). I'm excited to be on this journey with Nikki and Sylvia and I look forward to working closely with CerraCap Cares to build the #futureofwater."

Aquagenuity is on a mission to make water quality accessible to all. Through its proprietary database and 'AquaScore™' water evaluation database tool, Aquagenuity provides real-time water quality monitoring at scale.

CerraCap Cares is a women-led impact fund investing in early-stage human-centered technologies that aim to reduce disparities and innovate solutions for the environment, education and the empowerment of individuals and communities. With a targeted focus on empowering the underserved, CerraCap Cares is on a mission to unleash the power of technology for good.

