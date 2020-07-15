CerraCap Ventures Announces the Close of Its Second Fund

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a US based Venture Capital firm, headquartered in Orange County California, announced the final close of its second fund. The fund focuses on investment in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Advanced Analytics and Healthcare Technology, utilizing its unique "Sales and Scale" business model to help startups sell into large enterprises.

To date, the fund already invested in 9 high growth technology companies across the US, Israel and Singapore.

CerraCap Ventures' latest fund is backed by Mexico Ventures (co-managed by Sun Mountain Capital, a PE and VC firm in the United States, and Fondo de Fondos, a Mexico based institutional investor), IIFL Group - India's largest Wealth Management company and John C Cushman III (Cushman & Wakefield), among others.

"CerraCap Fund II has invested in companies such as Deep Instinct, Dathena, Censia, Robotic Skies, Nirveda Cognition and Quantix. Majority of the companies have closed follow-on rounds at higher valuations since our ﬁrst investment. All companies are well positioned, despite the current impact from COVID 19. We are also seeing an accelerated adoption of digital technologies across industries, leading to increased demand for areas such as Cybersecurity. This is a great time for potential investments in our focus areas" commented Saurabh Ranjan, Founder and Managing Partner of CerraCap Ventures.

Cerracap is an early stage VC specializing in Cyber Security, Advanced Analytics and Healthcare Technology investments. The firm empowers high growth innovative companies by bringing sales from Fortune 500 companies, they utilize their 'Sales & Scale' to Industrialize Innovation.

