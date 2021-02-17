Certarus Announces Launch of Strategic Review

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") hereby announces that it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives. In light of favourable market conditions and recent inbound interest, the Corporation is undertaking a full strategic review to explore alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The decision comes following a review by both the Board of Directors and Certarus management.

In connection with the strategic review process, Certarus has engaged J.P. Morgan and National Bank Financial Inc. as joint financial advisors.

The intention is to complete the strategic review process in a timely fashion; however, there is no assurance that the review process will result in pursuing or completing any transaction, and no timetable has been set for completion of this process. The Corporation will provide an update when further disclosure is appropriate.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is a privately held, profitable and rapidly growing energy transition company that is the North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) platform. Our primary business is the creation of a virtual natural gas pipeline through the compression, transportation, and integration of CNG and renewable natural gas (RNG) for the energy, mining, forestry, utility, and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. More recently, increased RNG demand and the developing hydrogen market have created new avenues for low carbon growth for the Corporation. For further information: visit www.certarus.com or contact:

Curtis Philippon

President & CEO

Certarus Ltd.

T: 1-403-852-1070

[email protected]

Clint Warkentin

Chief Financial Officer

Certarus Ltd.

C: 1–403–969–4145

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic and market conditions, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE Certarus Ltd.

Related Links

https://certarus.com/

