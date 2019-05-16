Certent Gives Back to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 8th Annual Equity Summit

Each year Certent hosts a community give back initiative at its Equity Management Summit. In prior years, the company has partnered with international hunger relief organizations that provide life-changing aid to the world's most vulnerable. Summit delegates look forward to working together on a project that provides immediate benefit.

This year attendees will have the opportunity to give to St. Jude Children's Hospital. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In the spirit of 'service above self', the Certent team along with customers and partners will donate over $2,500.00 to St. Jude's over the course of the 2-day event.

"Our customers and partners enthusiastically work together to give back to the community," said Judy Ash, Chief Marketing Officer at Certent. "Our core company values at Certent emphasize 'service above self' in all we do. We are dedicated to client success and community impact. We are fortunate to work with an equity community that values the same and embraces programs like these to make a difference."

Certent invites all equity management professionals to give back during the 2-day event and has set up a St. Jude's donation link on its website, Certent.com. For those unable to join us in New Orleans, and a call to the broader equity community regardless of your solution, you can click directly on the link and give, it's simple and it matters.

The 2019 Certent Summit is the company's 8th annual customer conference and is being held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. More information on this event, along with the other global summits hosted by Certent, can be found at www.certentsummit.com.

