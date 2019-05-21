Certent to Showcase Equity Management Solutions that Deliver Simplicity & Scale for Startups

With Certent Equity Management SaaS, pre-IPO customers can now manage convertible debt and SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) Agreements. For companies in early-stage development, equity management is multifaceted. It includes employee plans and requires the ability to manage debt from investors that can be paid back in equity, with or without interest. Profit interest units (PIUs) are interest in future profits and appreciation of the assets of an LLC. Original members now retain the full value of the LLC before the grant of the profits interest. Then, the recipient only shares in future profits and appreciation. In late summer 2019, Certent Equity Management solutions will support PIU (Profit Interest Units). Certent will also help direct ACH money transfers enhancements.

Over 3,000 equity professionals use Certent's Equity Management SaaS solutions. Its proven technology provides equity administration and management for companies with a few to 1000's of participants. Certent's new participant portal simplifies equity administration and plan management and offers equity financial reporting that complies with the most complex IRS laws.

Accurate company valuations must be managed with 409A Cap Table Analytics and Reporting. Ownership capitalization tables management and reporting support private companies, accurately managing, analyzing, and reporting on capital structure and valuation of the business. Accurate ledger-based cap tables deliver the visibility needed for quick analysis and investor reporting. Certent provides a complete solution, including 409A valuation and reporting as a service.

Certent provides a full portfolio of service offerings that complement and support lean finance teams. This proven technology scales with the demands of high growth startup companies and their investors. Certent's team of CPA's, Certified Equity Professionals (CEP's), valuation, and reporting experts are uniquely positioned to work as an extension of finance teams.

"Certent has pioneered equity management technologies to deliver compliance and accuracy with improved efficiency of business processes," said Mobeen Bajwa, CPO of Certent, Inc. "64% of our users experience a reduction in time spent with back-office workflows and manual processes on a stable platform that scales with business growth."

Certent is hosting its first annual Innovators Summit as an "event inside an event" at its 8th annual customer conference in New Orleans. Startup companies at the conference will compete for $20,000 in prize money. The top 5 companies with the most innovative and profit-promising technologies will receive the award. Startup delegates can also leverage the conference to learn more about equity plans and administration. Certent will offer several industry-led workshops. Attendees will have the chance to hear from finance and equity professionals and network with startup founders and investors.

The 8th annual Certent Summit is currently in progress at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. More information on this event, along with the other global summits hosted by Certent, can be found at www.certentsummit.com.

