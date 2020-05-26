TEMECULA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc is proud to partner with Princeton Consumer Research for a Randomized, Single-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Study in 90 Male and Female Subjects to Assess the Potential of patented KollaJell™ (Edible Jellyfish Collagen Peptides & Naturally Occurring Minerals) a Nutritional Supplement to Improve Cognitive Function.

Study Duration: Approximately 180 Days

Observations: Subjects will attend the test center at baseline (Day 1) to complete the informed consent form (ICF) and inclusion/exclusion criteria. Subjects will complete the AD8 screening tool to identify subjects facing normal cognitive decline due to aging (Score of 0-2 inclusive). Qualified subjects will complete a cognitive assessment for baseline analysis. Following assessments, the test product, diary, and instructions for use will be dispensed. Subjects will return for visits on Days 7, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, and 180. Subjects will complete the same cognitive assessments and SPQ as a baseline.

KollaJell™ purification and extraction is Patented technology and uniquely supplies special nutrients of collagen and minerals founded only in jellyfish.

This is exciting news for Certified Nutraceuticals (CN). Mr. Alkayali stated: this is the longevity breakthrough supplement of the century. Mr. Alkayali was the first to introduce anti-aging supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed kollaGen II-xs™ 100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II, Revers♥e-vine® - grapevine extract antioxidant featuring the newly discovered Trans-e-Viniferin considered to have more antioxidant effects beyond resveratrol, H.A.95™ Natural Hyaluronic acid synovial fluid to lubricate healthy joints, Olea25® - 25% Hydroxytyrosol powder extracted from organic olive leaf with the highest ORAC value of any botanical ingredient discovered to date, and our TendoGuard™ - Collagen Type I, II, V, X and Mucopolysaccharides for keeping tendons healthy and flexible. Plus, Telos95® Telomere Health Support – is the only affordable scientifically validated ingredient to lengthen Telomeres in just six-month.

For more information and availability, please contact our sales teams at

Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. (951) 600-3899 – Fax: (951) 600-8676

[email protected] www.certifiednutra.com

Company: Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Contact: Abdul Alkayali

Telephone: (949-554-8853)

Email: [email protected]

Contact:

Abdul Alkayali

949-554-8853



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12823755

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc

Related Links

http://www.certifiednutra.com

