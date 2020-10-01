Certified Partner Programme Bolsters Beeline's MSP Partner Network in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, today announced the launch of its EMEA Strategic Partner Certification Programme – the result of a focused effort to strengthen its global network of Managed Service Providers (MSP) and deliver unparalleled service to clients using Beeline software solutions to source and manage contingent labour. The Partner Certification Programme evaluates, qualifies, and connects a community of MSPs who can meet Beeline's high standards for quality, value, and customer service.

"Our European clients expect a consistent brand experience when they use our technology worldwide," said Manuel Roger, Beeline's managing director, Europe. "By ensuring our partners know how to exercise all the capabilities of our unique talent-focused VMS solutions, we can make sure that they can deliver the best possible service and added value to our mutual clients."

The Beeline Strategic Partner Certification Programme is only available to selected Beeline MSP partners. The certification includes robust vendor management system (VMS) technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology. Each strategic partner collaborates with Beeline's professional services organisation to develop a streamlined implementation process. This methodology will be reviewed on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement and share an understanding of processes, procedures, and documentation.

In addition, each strategic partner's team participates in client service workshops which review and align both organisations' support processes to ensure continuous improvement. These sessions further enhance the partner's usage of Beeline's innovative technology and provides customers the confidence of knowing the service and technology companies that support them are closely aligned and jointly committed to the success of their programme.

"Our strategic partners are identified based on the high caliber of their work, the depth of their experience, their capacity to handle complex projects and, most important, their professionalism," said Roger. "We are confident that this certification program will help strengthen our alignment with the best MSP organisations in Europe for the best benefit of our customers."

For more than 20 years, Beeline's software solutions have enabled organisations to source and manage their non-employee labour to achieve workforce flexibility. Our solutions, supported by the world's deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate compliance risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity.

Human capital expense is typically the largest single cost of doing business. We help our clients automate the entire contingent staffing process so they can utilise an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent to reduce fixed costs and adapt quickly to market threats and opportunities. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

