Certified Patent Valuation Analyst Training Course (Silicon Valley, CA, United States - December 12-13, 2019)

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Certified Patent Valuation Analyst Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Benefits of Becoming a Certified Patent Valuation Analyst



The Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) is a unique designation that indicates that you are one of those rare individuals that have attained a high degree of proficiency in the process of valuing patents and emerging technologies.



This designation may help you advance in your career as an intellectual property manager, licensing executive, business development executive, patent agent, or patent attorney. If you are an accountant or valuation professional, the CPVA designation may help you win more clients and grow your business.



After receiving the required course credits and passing the exam, you may use the CPVA designation after your name. You must be a member in good standing of The Business Development Academy to continue to use the CPVA designation.



As a CPVA, you will receive all of the benefits of being a member of the Organization. The primary benefit is substantial discounts on all courses and events produced by the Organizers. With courses in the fields of Intellectual Property, Corporate Transactions, Negotiations, Financial Modeling and Projections, Strategic Decision Making, Strategic Planning, Business Valuation and more, you will find plenty of courses that will keep you at the top of your profession.



In addition, you may arrange to have your name appear on the CPVA site indicating that you have achieved the CPVA designation. You will be eligible to use the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG) stamp on your valuations.



As a Thank You for enrolling in the Certified Patent Valuation Analyst program, you will receive a COMPLEMENTARY COPY of David Wanetick's widely acclaimed book "Business Model Validation: What Makes Business Models Work?"

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul6qkh





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

