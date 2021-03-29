Certified Piedmontese Beef Donates 2,000 Pounds of Beef to the Cincinnati Community

LINCOLN, Neb., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—recently donated 2,000 pounds of ground beef to 2 food banks in Cincinnati, OH, including the Freestore Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul's Becky & Ted Catino Choice Food Pantry to kickoff a new partnership deal with the FC Cincinnati MLS Soccer Team.

"We are extremely grateful for this donation," says Mike Dunn, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati. "Ground beef is a popular request from families we serve at our Choice Food Pantry. This will go a long way to putting nutritious meals on the table for our neighbors in need."

The versatility, high protein content, and overall quality of Certified Piedmontese ground beef makes it an ideal addition to healthy meals for families in need. "Lending a helping hand to hungry families is something we're passionate about at Certified Piedmontese. We're happy to donate a lean and healthy beef that helps these families put healthy meals on the table ahead of and during the holidays," says Certified Piedmontese Marketing Manager, Ben Mohl. "We're proud to team up with hard-working food banks across in Cincinnati and the West End Neighborhood to help fight hunger, all while showing strong support for FC Cincinnati."

"We are thrilled to connect our sponsor Certified Piedmontese® with St. Vincent de Paul and Freestore Food Bank for this significant donation. Both organizations do great work supporting those in need and we appreciate their willingness to distribute the beef at their pantry locations," said Kate Solomon, FC Cincinnati Vice President for Community Relations.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

