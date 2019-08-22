Certified Piedmontese Beef Holds Online Labor Day Sale at Piedmontese.com through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company, is holding a massive Labor Day sale through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, offering all of its top-of-the-line beef products for 25% off at Piedmontese.com.

The site wide sale includes all steaks, burgers, ground beef, roasts, hot dogs, bratwursts, beef jerky, snack sticks, and boxed collections, which offer a combination of products ideal for sampling and gifting. The sale also includes Certified Piedmontese grass fed, grass finished beef, which boasts exceptional tenderness and flavor compared to other grass fed, grass finished beef products.

The newly-updated Piedmontese.com lets shoppers easily order Certified Piedmontese beef and have it delivered directly to their door or the address of their choosing. Orders over $99 receive free shipping.

"We are excited to announce this sale, as it's a perfect time to order real, Nebraska beef in preparation for the Labor Day holiday," said Ben Mohl, Certified Piedmontese Online Sales Manager. "Customers will enjoy our incredibly tender and lean beef at a discounted rate, just in time to wrap up summer and start stocking their freezers and grills for the upcoming tailgate seasons."

Certified Piedmontese beef comes from the unique Piedmontese breed of cattle that hails from northern Italy and is known for producing exceptionally tender beef that's naturally higher in protein and lower in fat and calories compared to other breeds. Certified Piedmontese raises Piedmontese cattle on family ranches across the Great Plains and produces beef that's source-verified and verified all-natural through IMI Global—an accredited, independent source for third-party verification of food production practices.

Certified Piedmontese's product—a responsibly-raised, exceptionally tender, healthier beef from a unique breed of cattle available for online purchase with direct-to-door shipping—is incredibly uncommon in the industry.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less.

