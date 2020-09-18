Certified Piedmontese Opens Italian Steakhouse: Casa Bovina in Lincoln, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—has opened a reservation only Italian Steakhouse called Casa Bovina serving a premium selection of its specialty beef.

"Casa Bovina raises the bar for any eating experience. From the knowledge of the Chefs to the high-quality items served; we want to give an atmosphere and dining opportunity that is unmatched," says Jordan Reed, Front of House Manager.

Casa Bovina is described as a premium Italian steakhouse with a rustic and refined environment, that has a focus on every aspect of the dining experience.

Serving up premium Certified Piedmontese beef and other quality ingredients is Chef Benjamin Maides. Nationally recognized, with an extensive culinary resume, he is skilled in handmade pastas, searching for the finest foods, and creating an unparalleled eating event.

Certified Piedmontese has worked to create a quality experience in every part of the process of our meat. The same is true in their restaurant, Casa Bovina, they work to source only the best products and ingredients to serve. All meals use premium produce, meats, cheeses; and can be paired with an exceptional variety of imported and American wines. This importance on using local and other prime items; comes through in the superiority of the dishes on the menu. This continues to have Certified Piedmontese stand out from the rest, striving for excellence in every part of our business.

Certified Piedmontese also opened The Mercato, a retail location selling their beef among other local products, including Casa Bovina pastas and sauces.

Casa Bovina is currently open Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation only. Bookings can be made on the Casa Bovina website or by phone.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice for flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

