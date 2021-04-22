Certified Piedmontese uses Initiatives to make Sustainable Business

LINCOLN, Neb, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese – a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company – has many initiatives to make their company sustainable and be good stewards to the earth.

Certified Piedmontese is committed to doing things the right way. Their goal is producing the healthiest, highest-quality beef products available. Certified Piedmontese takes a completely different approach than other cattle producers.

Certified Piedmontese cattle never receive antibiotics. Healthy cattle do not need antibiotics, ever. When it comes to hormones, animal by-products, and steroids, Certified Piedmontese cattle are never given any. The cattle live on family ranches in the Midwest, where they are free to roam in the comfortable surroundings.

They preserve the natural resources while still providing our cattle balanced nutrition, making this practice sustainable for the environment. It also allows for more consistency in your product, while also having more health benefits for the consumer and for the animal.

Certified Piedmontese just signed a deal to utilize a great deal of Central Nebraska ranchlands for Solar Energy production. Being stewards of both cattle and their region's natural resources in Nebraska, they take great pride in their efforts for a sustainable approach to their program and utilizing the land for clean energy production as well.

They are also currently rolling out new packaging that is more environmentally friendly. The cardboard boxes that they send beef in can be recycled or burned. Then with their new Green Cell Foam insulation packaging, you can dispose of it by burning, recycling, or you can simply stick it under warm water and watch it melt away.

Certified Piedmontese campus, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified Gold in its energy and efficiency rating. This certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

This makes for a more sustainable way to run a business.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is real beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that is naturally leaner, more tender, and flavorful — it is what beef really tastes like.

Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

