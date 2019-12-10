CertifyNation Achieves AS9100 Certification

SUSSEX, Wis., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertifyNation – A Division of The Angelus Corporation, an aerospace engineering and certification services company, proudly announces its quality management system is certified to the new AS9100 Revision D and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

CertifyNation has achieved AS9100 Revision D and ISO 9001:2015 certification under The Angelus Corporation's newly consolidated quality management system (QMS), providing customers with confidence when trusting CertifyNation with Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) development or FAA PMA kitting needs. AS9100D is a supplement to ISO 9001:2015 that is specifically designed to meet rigorous aerospace industry requirements and enhance product safety and quality. These international quality management standards establish a framework for aerospace manufacturers to build robust quality systems that provide reliable products and services. The AS9100D certification illustrates The Angelus Corporation's dedication to continuous improvement and providing high quality products to its customers.

For more information on CertifyNation's, please visit www.CertifyNation.com.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE CertifyNation

Related Links

http://www.certifynation.com

