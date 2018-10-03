CertifyNation Receives STC Validation For A320 RAAS System Installation

SUSSEX, Wis., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CertifyNation – A Division of The Angelus Corporation, an aerospace engineering and certification services company, has received a supplemental type certificate (STC) validation by the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for installation of Honeywell's Runway Awareness and Advisory System (RAAS).

CertifyNation received the FAA STC validation for installation of Honeywell's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning Computer (EGPWC) Upgrade and Runway Awareness and Advisory System (RAAS) on A320 aircraft. The DGCA validation is one of many international certification programs that CertifyNation has successfully completed. CertifyNation has experience with a variety of international civil aviation authorities, including EASA (European Union) and CAAC (China), and helps customers around the world secure certifications for their aircraft modifications.

For more information regarding CertifyNation's engineering and certification services, visit www.CertifyNation.com.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE The Angelus Corporation

