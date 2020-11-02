CertTech Acquires Butterfield Engineering, Expands Test and Integration Capabilities

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CertTech, an expert in safety and mission-critical applications, announced today that the company has acquired Butterfield Engineering, a specialized test engineering firm focused on modular test systems and test software development. This announcement comes on the heels of CertTech's March 2020 acquisition of WTI, another leader in test.

With the most recent acquisition, CertTech continues to press forward as a leader in custom test system development. The company now can more comprehensively serve government prime contractors and leading Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated vertical industries such as national defense, aerospace, medical devices, automotive and ground transportation.

"We're excited to join the CertTech team and bring complementary strengths to their core capabilities with our expertise in R&D and manufacturing test system integration as well as specialized capabilities in automation and medical device test," said Tim Butterfield, founder and CEO of Butterfield Engineering. "We share the same goals of helping clients meet rigorous requirements and time-to-market initiatives by using innovative technologies to develop custom modular test systems."

Strengthening Test Across the Product Development Lifecycle

Model-in-the-loop (MIL), software-in-the-loop (SIL), hardware-in-the-loop (HIL), physical test, and regulatory compliance often are treated as entirely separate entities in the product design and development processes because they require different competencies – however, all are required for complete test programs.

The CertTech approach of acquiring companies like Butterfield Engineering and WTI brings these competencies together with fluid teams and interdisciplinary skill sets to transition test programs seamlessly from one step to the next. In addition, CertTech now can more quickly and effectively implement iterative test processes as designs change and improve with testing throughout the development lifecycle.

"For best-in-class organizations, test is a competitive advantage. It's imperative that we navigate test effectively as the pace of design increases with technological innovation," said Jeff Gray, CEO of CertTech. "By expanding end-to-end test capabilities in-house, we can help clients iterate faster, make better design decisions, and lower the total cost of test."

Leveraging industry-leading hardware with key partnerships

Both CertTech and Butterfield Engineering have strong, existing relationships with key instrumentation companies such as NI and Keysight. With access to trusted technology, CertTech can provide world-class solutions specifically customized to the demands of your application. Both companies are NI Alliance Partners and Butterfield Engineering brings many NI Certified LabVIEW Architects (CLAs) and Certified LabVIEW Developers (CLDs) to the CertTech team.

CertTech will continue to grow their national footprint with current locations in Lenexa, Kansas; Albuquerque, NM; Cincinnati, OH; Saginaw, MI; Clarkston, MI; Raleigh, NC; Boulder, CO; Seattle, WA; and Washington, D.C. which provide the ability to leverage skillsets across the combined organization to better serve clients throughout the US.

About CertTech

CertTech is a privately held company of talented, dedicated, and passionate engineers. Headquartered in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, CertTech is a premier provider of electronics and software test automation services, test systems, and product solutions to leading, global companies in highly regulated industries. www.certtech.com

About Butterfield Engineering

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Butterfield Engineering consistently supports some of the world's largest manufacturing and engineering corporations. Starting as a small shop in 2006, the team has grown with a wide variety of industry experience and specialty technical skills including deep expertise and experience in test system development, automation, robotics, vision, and LabVIEW software applications. www.butterfieldengineering.com

