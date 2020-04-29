Cerus Endovascular Receives CE Mark Approval for its 021 Contour Neurovascular System™

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, England, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company, today announced that it has received CE Mark approval for its 021 Contour Neurovascular System™, compatible with smaller commercially available 021 microcatheters for the treatment of saccular intracranial aneurysms. The Contour Neurovascular System™ is a unique, fine mesh braid that is deployed across the neck of the aneurysm sac and provides a combination of flow diversion and flow disruption through a single device implant. This new, lower profile system will allow physicians to access more distally challenging vascular anatomies.

"In response to numerous requests from the clinical community and physicians we work closely with, we continue to aggressively expand our product portfolio to offer an even more comprehensive suite of products to meet market needs, complementing our Contour 027 device and Neqstent™ platform, which recently received CE Mark approval," stated Dr. Stephen Griffin, President of Cerus Endovascular.

"This latest approval testifies to the strength of our product pipeline and represents another critical step in our go-to-market strategy via a controlled roll-out," stated Dr. Sam Milstein, Chairman of Cerus Endovascular. "We look forward to initiating sales later this year and are pleased to be able to offer the medical community additional, key solutions that will meaningfully benefit patient care."

About the Contour Neurovascular System™

The Contour Neurovascular System™, composed of fine mesh braid, represents a unique intrasaccular advancement in the market as it targets the neck of the aneurysm away from the vulnerable dome. Additionally, the System is designed to be self-anchored for stability, re-sheathable for precise placement, and because it is deployed across the neck, sizing criteria are less restrictive than other commercially available intrasaccular devices, making it easier to use in the clinical setting.

About Cerus Endovascular

Cerus Endovascular is a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysms. The company's first CE Marked product, the Contour Neurovascular System™, is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular microcatheter. The company has also developed a pipeline of complementary devices, leveraging the design concept of the Contour Neurovascular System™ to address the broad range of sizes, types and locations of cerebral aneurysms with which a patient can present to the clinician. For more information, please go to: www.cerusendo.com.

