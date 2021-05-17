Cervello Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello , the leader in railway cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce it has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Cutting Edge in Railway Cybersecurity

"We are pleased to be recognized for the second consecutive year with one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We have taken upon ourselves the mission of safeguarding the rail industry from internal and external threats. By employing state-of-the-art and patented Zero-trust technology for Rail Signalling Authentication to detect underlying cyber threats, safety disruptions and misconfigurations, the Cervello platform offers the first and only solution that leaves any security assumption behind. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Roie Onn, CEO of Cervello.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Cervello is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Cervello

Cervello is the rail cybersecurity leader, enabling railway operators and infrastructure managers to identify and remediate cybersecurity risks throughout their operational activity. Cervello offers a single platform that blends zero-trust signalling authentication technology, nation-state grade threat intelligence and actionable response capabilities, enabling railways to perform with full visibility and control of their operational assets, system activity and mission-critical procedures. Cervello's solutions are trusted by industry OEMs, Tier 1s, system integrators and aftermarket providers. For more information, please visit www.cervellosec.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Cervello

