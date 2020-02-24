Cervello Named Winner of the Innovative Transportation CyberSecurity InfoSec Award During RSA 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello , provider of proven railway cyber security solutions, is proud to announce it has been named by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, winner of the Most Innovative Transportation Cybersecurity award.

"We're honored to receive one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Roie Onn, CEO of Cervello. "Rail cyber attacks extend beyond the digital world and into the physical, putting people's lives at risk and harming service and reputation. With our unique approach, specifically designed for railway infrastructure, we are defining the way rail operators ensure passenger safety and service continuity. We couldn't be any prouder for being recognized as innovators and leaders in this field."

"We're thrilled to name Cervello a winner as Most Innovative Transportation Cybersecurity in our InfoSec Awards program. They won this award because they pioneered Railway Cybersecurity, safeguarding the busiest and most critical transportation infrastructure," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Excited to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

About Cervello

Cervello is a leading provider of comprehensive and proven solutions to protect global railways from cyber-attacks and insider threats, ensuring safe and continuous operation of the world's most critical and busiest transportation infrastructure. The Cervello platform enables railways to perform with full visibility and control of their signalling assets, system activity and operational procedures. Cervello is backed by leading investors and is trusted by industry OEMs, their tier 1s and aftermarket providers.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us here and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

