Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market is Prospering at 15.94 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Factors, Demand and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cervical cancer diagnostic market which was USD 10 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 15.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the female reproductive tract's cervix. Cervical cancer is frequently defined by the irregular development of cancer cells in the tissue of the cervix. Adenocarcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma can develop from cervical cancer. The most common cause of cervical cancer is HPV (Human Papillomavirus) infection. Cervical cancer is classified into two types adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Cervical cancer is diagnosed using a variety of advanced laboratory tests, tools, and procedures that evaluate abnormal cells and strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, and the second most common cancer in women in developing countries. In 2012, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 530 000 new cases of cervical cancer worldwide, with approximately 270 000 deaths (representing 7.5% of all female cancer deaths). Over 85% of these fatalities occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

Recent developments

Some of the major players operating in the Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) QIAGEN ( Germany )

) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Arbor Vita Corporation (U.S.)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

CooperSurgical Inc (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited ( Germany )

) Zilico (U.K.)

GenomeMe Lab Inc. ( Canada )

) Exact Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Fujirebio ( Japan ), Advaxis Inc. (U.S.)

), Advaxis Inc. (U.S.) Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.)

Opportunities

Increased use of HPV home testing kits

According to the World Health Organization, the two HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical wounds, thus, administering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine effectively reduces the number of cervical pre-cancerous wounds that may develop into cervical cancers. The market's new trend is expected to be the increased use of HPV home testing kits. Women can use home-based HPV testing kits to collect samples and obtain results without having to travel to a lab for screening. As a result, businesses are focusing on making the lives of patients easier. In January 2019, Nurx, a consumer health and telemedicine company, introduced lab testing that allows women to easily and affordably monitor their risk of cervical cancer from the comfort of their own homes. Similarly, Matter launched three conceptual cervical cancer examinations in April 2019 through the Sukha project, which helps women conduct tests at home to reduce the stigma associated with cervical testing. These all are the certain factors which is expected to propel the market.

Market Dynamics: Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market

Rising awareness of cervical cancer

The growing use of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for early detection is expected to drive the cervical cancer diagnostics market. The growing awareness of cervical cancer among women, as well as the emphasis placed by global cancer organisations and governments on early detection and prevention, all contribute to the market's growth. For instance, the United States Preventive Services Task Force updated its cervical cancer screening guidelines in August 2019, stating that women aged 21 to 29 should be screened with a Pap test every 3 years, women aged 30 to 65 should be screened with any of three tests, namely high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting every 5 years, and Pap test alone every 3 years. The market is being propelled by the increasing adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and the emphasis on early detection.

Government Initiatives

Becton, Dickinson & Co, a manufacturer and seller of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents based in the United States, announced the acquisition of San Diego biomedical firm CareFusion for $12.2 billion in May 2020. By identifying needs in hospitals, hospital pharmacies, and alternate sites of care, the acquisition is expected to improve patient care and lower health-care costs.

Key Industry Segmentation: Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market

Test Type

Pap Testing

HPV Testing

Colposcopy

Cervical Biopsies

Cystoscopy

Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Drugs Therapy

Age Group

Age Group Between 20 to 40

Age Group Above 40

End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Laboratories

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market

The countries covered in the cervical cancer diagnostic market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cervical cancer diagnostic market because of the high prevalence of cervical cancer patients, as well as the growing number of early detection programmes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the growing incidence of cancer cases.

