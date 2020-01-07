CES 2020 I Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the CES 2020 conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

1. Honda Xcelerator to Debut Industrial Innovation Collaborations at CES 2020 Along with New Technologies Coming Soon to Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Xcelerator, a global open innovation program from Honda Innovations, will debut collaborations at CES 2020 with startups focused on augmenting human capabilities and devices that enhance workplace ergonomics for the manufacturing environment. Honda Xcelerator also will showcase soon-to-be commercialized technologies based on successful collaborations with Drivemode and SoundHound Inc.

2. Honda's Vision of the Future Integrates CASE Technologies into New Products and Services at CES 2020

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating new technologies and partnerships aimed at "expanding life's potential through mobility," Honda's exhibit at CES 2020 will feature global debuts of concepts that integrate connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) technologies into new mobility products and services. The exhibit will also showcase Honda Xcelerator's Industrial Innovation Pavilion and highlight the company's continued evolution of Safe Swarm, the V2X connected safety system currently testing on U.S. Route 33 in Ohio. CES attendees can experience demonstrations and simulations of technology concepts at Honda's booth #7900 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7-10, 2020.

3. Deloitte Steps Into the Smart Future at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES® 2020, Deloitte will host a "Smart Future" conference series focusing on the impact smart technology will have on individuals and organizations. Deloitte's Smart Future conference track will provide a bold look at how the concept of "smart" makes the shift from visionary possibility to a connected global reality. Along with senior leaders from some of the world's most iconic brands driving innovation and disruption, we'll explore enabling technology and how people are responding to this foundational and extraordinary change in how the world connects and operates.

4. Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas at 12:25 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

5. AVITA debuts stylish ADMIROR and PURA laptops at CES 2020

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the success of last year's CLARUS and LIBER laptop models, the lifestyle-focused CE brand AVITA continues to disrupt the consumer tech space with new, artfully designed laptops, ADMIROR and PURA.

6. EnvisionBody debut CES 2020: Imagine using edgy AR tech to see yourself with less weight or more muscle mass, showcasing how it's done on a headset

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stop by CES Unveiled on media day to view on a headset display, an explanation of how the technology works by Philippe Lewicki the Captain of AfterNow an award-winning AR/VR company.

7. OWC Showcasing the Products Consumers and Pros Need to Improve and Preserve Their Digital Life and Workflows at CES 2020

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , will exhibit a full lineup of pioneering new hardware and software products at CES 2020, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. OWC will be attending CES Unveiled on January 5, CES ShowStoppers on January 7, and will showcase these technological advances in its Venetian Hotel suite throughout the show.

8. The Birth Of The Smart Health Home Industry To Be Revealed At CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You might be familiar with the term "smart home," but get ready for the "Smart Health Home" by Electronic Caregiver®. At the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, Electronic Caregiver® will present an ambitious new digital health technology solution named Addison Care™.

9. Targus Showcases Award-Winning Docking Solutions at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Targus, the industry leader that introduced the first universal dual-video docking station, today announces its technology solutions to be on display at CES 2020. The line-up includes two award-winning revolutionary products – MiraLogic™ Workspace Intelligence System, a hardware and software solution that allows companies to better optimize and utilize their workspace, and DOCK570USZ, its quad 4K docking station. Both of these products will be showcased during the show starting with CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 5 and continuing at its booth (LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147).

10. Digi-Key Electronics Supports Startups With CES 2020 Activities

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, will be focused on supporting startups with its presence at CES 2020, Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. CES is host to Eureka Park, the global stage for innovation, showcasing more than 1,200 startups.

11. SensiML to Showcase AI-Based Algorithms at CES 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, will be demonstrating its SensiML Analytics Toolkit and how easy it is to integrate real-world edge AI inference models into existing IoT platform. SensiML offers an IoT AI software program that enables developers to build intelligent endpoints quickly and easily (up to five times faster than hand-coded solutions).

12. Ebb Therapeutics Debuts First-of-its-Kind Wearable Technology at CES 2020 to Help Consumers Manage Sleeplessness

LAS VEGAS and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebb Therapeutics is on a mission to make an impact in both the professional healthcare and consumer sleep markets. At CES 2020 (Booth # 43824/Sands Expo, January 7-10, Las Vegas, NV), the sleep tech company will debut a wearable sleep device with proprietary technology that targets the root cause of sleeplessness: a racing, or overactive, mind.

13. Targus Introduces Sustainable Laptop Cases at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today released its latest collection of EcoSmart® laptop bags at CES 2020. Made from recycled components, the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection is certified by Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills by utilizing them in the bag production. The bottles are cleaned, flaked, re-polymerized and spun into fiber that is woven into the fabric that is used for the bags. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection encompasses 33 products, including backpacks, briefcases, sleeves and slipcases, and will be on display at Targus' CES booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.

14. Pocketalk Announces 2020 Model Of Two-Way Translation Device, Marking Official U.S. Launch

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, today announced the newest model of its popular Pocketalk two-way translator device at the Unveiled press event at the 2020 International CES show in Las Vegas, Nev.

15. L'Oréal Takes Another Step Into Beauty Tech At CES 2020 With Introduction Of Perso: A First-Of-Its-Kind, 3-in-1 Device For Personalized At-Home Skincare And Cosmetics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020 -- L'Oréal today unveiled Perso, an AI-powered at-home system that represents the ultimate in beauty personalization. Developed by the L'Oréal Technology Incubator, Perso's sleek device, which stands 6.5 inches high and weighs just over one pound, features a streamlined four-step process to deliver on-the-spot skincare and cosmetic formulas that optimize for increasing levels of personalization over time.

16. Jabra Launches the Elite Active 75t: True Wireless Earbuds Engineered For Active Lifestyles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Jabra , a leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the Elite Active 75t earbuds – the active lifestyle edition of the recently announced Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. The Elite Active 75t is enhanced for durability and optimized for workout and fitness use. The Elite Active 75t is the latest in Jabra's award-winning portfolio of true wireless earbuds and brings the same great calls and music expected from Jabra.

17. Jabra Elite 45h, Best-in-Class On-Ear Headphones Announced at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES – Jabra , a leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the Jabra Elite 45h, engineered to be the best-in-class on-ear wireless headphones at the competitive price point of MSRP 99 USD. The headphones offer an incredibly long battery life of up to 40 hours on just one charge and large speakers that deliver a superior music experience. The Elite 45h features Jabra MySound, an innovative new technology by Jabra and sister company GN Hearing, created to optimize and personalize sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.

18. Willow Reveals Third Generation Breast Pump Designed With New Tech Inside to Help Moms Pump their Most Milk Yet

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow, the femtech leader that changed the way women pump with the first quiet, all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump, announces today Willow Generation 3, the most advanced model yet, will be available this spring. The next iteration of Willow's life-changing breast pump features groundbreaking technology that reinforces their commitment to create the smartest and most productive pumping experience for moms.

19. 1MORE Announces New True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announced its new True Wireless ANC In-Ear headphones featuring dual drivers for superior sound quality, two levels of active noise cancelation, pass-through mode and a wireless charging option. As the first true wireless headphones pending THX Certification, these earbuds continue to uphold 1MORE's commitment to consumers by providing affordable luxury audio products. The True Wireless ANC headphones are available now to pre-order on 1MORE.com for $199.99 MSRP, and all who pre-order will also receive a free charging pad to take advantage of the product's wireless charging capabilities (US only).

20. StradVision to demonstrate breakthroughs in vision processing and perception technology for Autonomous Vehicles at CES 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When CES 2020 opens on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas for its four-day run, one major theme will be the visions of the technological future being presented by its many participants. StradVision, an industry leader in vision processing and perception technology for Autonomous Vehicles, will be on site at CES showcasing their vision literally — demonstrating up-close how their SVNet software will provide the eyes that guide the Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and ADAS systems of the future, including vehicles headed to roadways in 2020.

