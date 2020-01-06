CES 2020: OMRON Healthcare Advancing Groundbreaking Innovations That Are Transforming the Global Heart Health Technology Marketplace

"OMRON innovations – including HeartGuide and Complete – have changed the perception of what a blood pressure monitor can be and how personal heart health technology can become part of our daily routines," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg. "Consumer demand is soaring, their expectations are higher, and more of them are monitoring regularly and sharing their data with their doctors to advance their treatment for better outcomes," he added.

"OMRON is at CES 2020 to show how we have delivered on the promises we've made here, and to show the way forward for our company and for the overall category," said Kellogg.

A Personal Heart Health Coach

OMRON app downloads and customer feedback show that more consumers are using their connected OMRON devices with the brand's apps to store their data, track it over time, and share it with a physician. Increased usage of the OMRON product and app ecosystem has produced compelling testimonials about genuine behavior change, increased physical activity, and better weight management.

At CES 2020, OMRON is previewing an advanced digital health service that will noticeably increase the value of every OMRON connected blood pressure monitor.

This summer, OMRON will launch a dynamic new digital service: OMRON Connect 2.0. This new mobile app experience will act as a personal heart health coach that will provide users with expanded health insights, real-time coaching, and incentives for behavior change. OMRON Connect 2.0 will represent a merger of the brand's two apps, HeartAdvisor™ and OMRON Connect, and will be compatible with all OMRON connected blood pressure monitors.

The intuitive OMRON Connect 2.0 service is designed to foster patient-doctor dialogue, advance heart health education, and provide personalized insights based on lifestyle and daily activities. Through a partnership with RxCap Inc., OMRON Connect 2.0 will pair with smart medication caps to monitor adherence and set reminders to take specific medications.

OMRON Connect 2.0 will include an option for users to sync data with the Apple Health and Google Fit platforms to integrate reports on heart health, activity levels and sleep quality.

Feedback collected by OMRON from consumers showed increased demand for deeper insights into their heart health. To meet this need, OMRON Connect 2.0 will offer a premium option that will grant subscribers access to an expansive range of digital health services, including medical experts for more personalized coaching, heart health report cards that assess a range of data points, and rewards – such as retailer gift cards – for achieving successful behavior change such as regular blood pressure monitoring and medication adherence.

"When a consumer pairs their OMRON connected device with our apps, that user is tapping the full value of our heart health technology and gaining access to a product ecosystem designed to serve their specific needs and help them gain better understanding of their health and hypertensive condition with every use," said Kellogg.

"OMRON Connect 2.0 will evolve that access to an advanced level. This is a significant development on our path to help shape heart-healthy behaviors," said Kellogg.

Achieving Measurable Behavior Change

OMRON customers have shared personal stories about the behavior change they have been able to achieve by regularly using the OMRON product and app ecosystem.

A consumer who gave OMRON permission to share his story had three strokes in early 2019. His doctor instructed him to start monitoring his blood pressure regularly, and after extensive research, he purchased HeartGuide and began using the HeartAdvisor app. Shortly after he started using HeartGuide, it alerted him to a possible irregular heartbeat. He shared the HeartAdvisor data with his doctor who ran tests, confirmed the finding, and adjusted his medication.

"Regular self-monitoring can reduce stroke risk significantly, by up to 20 percent and can even cut the risk of coronary artery disease by up to 10 percent1. OMRON monitors are medically accurate and, when a patient can share data with me and stay engaged with their treatment, we can study trends over time and adjust treatment. The monitors are easy for a patient to use, and the data provided strengthens patient-doctor dialogue," said FACP Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist, Dr. Ajay Madhani.

Setting a New Health Wearable Standard

Since its U.S. launch in January 2019, HeartGuide has transformed the heart health marketplace and set a new standard for health wearables. HeartGuide is made in the convenient form of a wristwatch and was created for those who want to keep close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere. It uses oscillometric technology, which is the FDA-recognized standard for accurate, automated, medical-grade blood pressure measurement. HeartGuide was launched with an exclusive accompanying app, HeartAdvisor, OMRON Healthcare's first digital health service.

Enormous consumer demand greeted HeartGuide and orders have been steady and above forecasts since launch, according to OMRON. With its accompanying app, HeartAdvisor, HeartGuide won top awards at CES last year and was named one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2019, one of the Popular Science 100 Greatest Innovations / Best of What's New Awards in 2019, a GOOD DESIGN award winner, an honorable mention for the first CNET Innovation Awards and one of Prevention's Most Important Medical Breakthroughs.

"HeartGuide and the consumer response represent a significant shift in the heart health market. It reshapes perception for blood pressure monitors and health wearables and shows demand for medically accurate data that can factor into treatment decisions. HeartGuide is leading the trend and consumers and medical professionals can benefit from this market evolution," said Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, health economist and author of HealthConsuming: From Health Consumers to Health Citizens.

HeartGuide recently launched in Japan, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain and is now available in sizes Medium and Large (launching on January 7, 2020 at CES) for $499 on OmronHealthcare.com .

A More Complete Picture of One's Heart Health

Complete by OMRON, the first blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device for home use, launched in May 2019, and also marked a significant stride for the heart health category. Complete represents groundbreaking innovation for the millions of individuals with atrial fibrillation (AFib) and to anyone with a family history of irregular heartbeat or concerns about developing the condition.

EKG is an essential heart health measurement. According to the CDC, six million Americans are living with AFib2, with millions more who are undiagnosed, which puts them at a five-times greater risk of stroke. OMRON developed Complete for use at home so more people can detect this condition, monitor it and share insights with their doctor to manage it.

Complete uses an advanced algorithm by AliveCor, the market leader in FDA-cleared personal EKG technology, to improve detection of the possibility of AFib, bradycardia, tachycardia and sinus rhythm, along with trusted medical-grade blood pressure measurement from OMRON.

"Consumer response to Complete showed strong demand for a blood pressure monitor that could measure more while maintaining ease-of-use. We've heard several stories about how Complete identified possible irregular heartbeat, prompted a visit to a physician, and resulted in treatment plan changes," said Kellogg. "Irregular heartbeat is often missed," he continued. "Having EKG at home and part of a blood pressure unit is helping more people discover, treat, and manage this condition."

Since launch, Complete was recognized with multiple prestigious awards, including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and a CES 2020 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Complete is available for purchase at OmronHealthcare.com and select retailers for $199.99.

