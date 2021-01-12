CES 2021 Additive Intelligence drastically reduces the cost of metal 3D printing with AI

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Intelligence is drastically reducing the cost of mass-producing metal 3D printed parts by leveraging the power of AI. Our unique combination of hardware and software allows us to print metal parts with superior physical properties to those produced with today's conventional metal 3D printing processes.

With backgrounds in Machine Learning, Industrial Design, Business Development, and over a decade of combined experience in 3D Printing we are well positioned to design and develop applications in categories such as linear motion, heat exchange, and energy generation.

A smarter way to do metal 3D printing

Additive Intelligence is using machine learning to solve the problem of deformation during the sintering of metal 3D printed parts, making metal additive manufacturing fast, scalable, and cost-competitive.

3D printing has reached a point where low-cost, commodity printers can produce high-fidelity green parts from many types of metal feedstocks; the problem lies in the sintering. During sintering the printed parts shrink and deform, and these forces AM operators to go through an expensive, time-consuming process of trial and error to arrive at a good part.

Additive Intelligence is working on reducing and eliminating that process of trial and error across a wide variety of unique and innovative part geometries, enabling companies to mass produce 3D printed parts faster and at a lower cost than ever before.

Patented technology brings synergy to manufacturers

Additive Intelligence has acquired provisional patents in the process for Machine Learning method, proprietary infill topology, and method for varying the density of infilled sections. This allows the company to have the back to reach out to potential customers with an actual product design or application prototype. Furthermore, Additive Intelligence is partnering up with the leading injection molding companies. This is expected to create synergy for both parties.

A prosperous market at a double-digit annual growth

Additive Intelligence's service comes in handy as the global 3D printing metal market size, valued at USD 772.1 million in 2019, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2020 to 2027 according to data by Grandview Research. The company said that the increasing penetration of metal 3D printing owing to greater design flexibility, low waste, and cost effectiveness in the overall manufacturing landscape are key factors driving the market.

Everett Fall is the CTO of Additive Intelligence. Fall has a Ph.D in Computer Science, Electrical Eng. Machine Learning, from the National Taiwan University. He has held key positions at IBM Japan, NASA, and USAF. Mike Galvez is co-founder and COO at Additive Intelligence. He obtained his M.S. Business from the University of San Francisco. He has worked as Intl. Marketing and BizDev at Atom 3D. Meanwhile, Lawrence Lee is the company's CDO. Lee has an M.A. & M.Sc. in Industrial Design Eng. From the Royal College of Art. He is also the founder of Atom 3D Printers.

With their innovative technology, Additive Intelligence has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3a9qhl

SOURCE Additive Intelligence