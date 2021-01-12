CES 2021 AGE develops Li-ion mobility battery pack with edge computing BMS and IoT functionality

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With providing energy to smart cities with sustainability in mind such as for electric vehicles, All Good Energy (AGE), a Taiwanese startup, has developed All Good Battery Pack, a Li-ion mobility battery pack with edge computing BMS and IoT functionality.

One of the key features is the ability to constantly get information on battery performance via monitoring to give users a clear picture of how the battery is performing and the remaining value when the battery is suitable to be repurposed.

All Good Energy CEO Vance Dai said AGE aims to provide easy and seamless access to battery data and their potential via APIs on an open platform.

"By using our platform, users ranging from mobility to energy storage can optimize operations and trade batteries fast and easy. As batteries become a suitable energy storage solution, we continue to collect data and improve our algorithms," he said.

He said with an ecosystem of batteries for end users, manufacturers and energy storage, our goal is to help the world improve energy consumption by putting the right data at anyone's fingertip.

Patented energy technologies are at your service

All Good Energy has grown significantly in experience over the last seven years through developing Battery Electric Vehicles ranging from sedans to buses in Europe.

Their technology has already received seven patents in the US, including battery management system, electric vehicle thermal management system, particle removal system and method, electric vehicle power management, vehicle condition detection and warning system, fully designable vehicle information panel interface, electric vehicle thermal management system with series and parallel structure.

Furthermore, AGE has already completed over 30 integration projects across different energy management designs, such as EV battery pack design, EV thermal management design, global regulation consulting (ASIL C intended), EV production line setup, Dual Computing System redundancy design, EMI optimization, TargetLink autocode system, and EV/bus applications.

With knowledge from integrating car level communication systems and maintaining high voltage battery performance, All Good Energy have strived for long-lasting and stable battery packs.

A solid team is making the move to grow steadily

In recent years, All Good Energy has received multiple recognitions from 2019 Taiwan IoT Startup Award, Amazon Web Service Accelerator, and Delta Electronics Pilot Program. Moreover, AGE has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

All Good Energy CEO Vance Dai is an EV powertrain expert and has developed 50 global patents. AGE CTO Reco Huang has held key positions in related fields including Thunder Power (TPEV) Section Manager, Aleees Eco Ark Co., Ltd. – BMS Section Manager, and Emerald Battery – Section Manager. Meanwhile its CFO Theo Wan held key roles as DTZ Consultant, Emerald Battery Engineer. Wan is a University of Southern California alumnus.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3aaubf

SOURCE All Good Energy (AGE)