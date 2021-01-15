CES 2021 AIPHAS Smart Ward Total Solution Helps Raise Nurses' Efficiency and Reduce Operation Costs

AIPHAS sees the problem and wants to help. AIPHAS has built a smart ward solution to let nurses respond to call events 10 times faster and help nurses keep an eye on ward safety and patient safety to prevent emergent incidents such as fires and falls.

This system helps raise nurses' efficiency and cuts down on overtime wages to the tune of over $150K per year. The most exciting part is that system installation requires just 3-5 days, allowing hospitals to benefit from AIPHAS's smart boost almost immediately, saving time and money.

AIPHA Helps Hospitals in Different Ways

Aipha-Call is a plug-n-play smart nurse call system that can quickly and easily upgrade hospital wards. Each plug-n-play Aipha-Call forms a WiFi mesh system that keeps every Aipha-Call connected while acting as a Bluetooth and WiFi portal for other IoT devices.

Aipha-Eye is a thermal monitor system that watches over ward beds. The system immediately sends out an alert when abnormal environmental heat or patient activities are detected, pushing real-time notifications when something goes wrong. Together with Aipha-Call, Aipha-Eye sends notifications to medical personnel when abnormal heat is detected before a fire starts and when patients need assistance to get out of bed.

Aipha-Board is an integrated center for medical personnel to better manage the entire nurse station. Aipha-Board contains each patient's status in detail as well as all notifications from Aipha-Call, Aipha-Eye, and other connected IoT devices. Aipha-Board can display across devices so that medical personnel stay informed anytime, anywhere.

AIPHAS is the most innovative smart-ward solution from management tools and IoT devices to service. As a total solution provider, AIPHAS values system design, software & hardware integration, and product design.

AIPHAS may be used in hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care institutions. AIPHAS built immediate connectivity in 6+ hospitals within our first 6 months in business, and are continuing to deepen AIPHAS's partner relationships with each.

AIPHAS Is Here to Help the Aging Society in Taiwan

Aiphas Co-Founder Veronica Chung is a former investment analyst at Tatung Corp. and VC funds. Chung received her BS in Economics from "National Taipei University". Aiphas Co-Founder Michael Huang formerly held an AI Lead position at Melten and a Research Analyst position at Academia Sinica. Huang earned his MS in Robotics from the University of Michigan.

Aiphas solutions come right at the time Taiwan is becoming a super-aged society, in which 20 percent or more of the population will be 65 years of age or older. These trends are continuing, with this portion of the population expected to rise to 40 percent around the year 2065, meaning one elderly person for every 1.2 persons of childbearing age. This proportion was one to five just last year.

SOURCE AIPHAS