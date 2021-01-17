CES 2021 BayPay Rides Rise in Token Commerce with Its Simple, Fast, and Safe Payment Service

BayPay's Founder and CEO Scofield Yeh is positioning his company to reap the benefits of growth in the token economy. He said that, despite the fact that blockchain-related businesses are growing faster than the rest of the economy, only about 0.3 percent of global commerce happens on "chain" today.

"Regulatory complexity, a byzantine global financial system, and a shortage of engineers are constraining the impact of the token economy. Removing the barriers to token commerce helps more new businesses get started, expedites growth for existing companies, and increases economic output and trade globally. BayPay combines a payments platform with applications that put blockchain data at the heart of business operations," Yeh said.

"Businesses of every size, from new startups to public companies, use our software to accept payments and manage their token businesses on chain," he said.

He said that sitting atop BayPay's blockchain platform are applications like the token, wallet, and cashier, which manage the lifecycle of the blockchain and deposit money into user bank accounts anywhere. BayPay includes a powerful API engine that makes transferring asset ownership easy. "Our SaaS (Software as a Service) infrastructure provides reliability, scalability, and security," said Yeh.

NO-KEY

BayPay said that the biggest obstacle for users to enter the blockchain world is concerns related to establishing a wallet of their own such as managing private keys and remembering recovery phrases. By separating the two roles of identity authentication and authorization, BayPay allows users to use wallets as easily as using Gmail. It also allows companies to integrate token services into existing products to provide consistent user experiences.

NO-FEE

Yeh said the tokens issued by BayPay support the payment of fees by designated service providers, making it as easy for consumers as using ordinary points. "All transactions have costs. For example, the use of VISA cards incurs a fee charge of about 2%. Also, when the transaction fee is determined by the consumer and paid by the consumer using a token, it will confuse and inconvenience consumers. This is the current state of the token economy," he said.

PAY-AS-YOU-GO

BayPay cloud service provides hundreds of application programming interfaces to assist your token economy operations as well as dozens of third-party integrated applications that help enterprises operate, including vouchers, discount coupons, gift certificates, meal coupons, redemption coupons, points, loyalty programs, and much more. The best part is that services are priced based on usage, without expensive program development costs and lengthy launch times.

Yeh noted that there are several ways to leverage BayPay. For example, it allows merchants, even those without blockchain knowledge such as POS retailers and e-commerce websites, to accept tokens as cash or to drop a link through chat or a Facebook post.

BayPay also helps ICO issuers improve the liquidity of their tokens. "Users can set the buyback price of their tokens and we will collect the tokens for them. There is no need to allocate manpower to work with your vendors and no more marketing subsidies need be spent on low-impact efforts."

The company's E2E also helps customers aggregate their spending power from separate sources and transfer their assets to whomever they want through the wallet. "No annoying private keys like with other wallets. All of the assets on BayPay are safeguarded by a hardware key vault." Moreover, the B2B helps enterprises create stable coins as checks and deposit cash to their clients. This reduces the cost of accounting by adopting the distributed ledger services of blockchain. The innovative services of BayPay have earned the company selection by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

BayPay's Founder and CEO Scofield Yeh is an experienced chief technology officer with specific skills in operations management, IT service management, business model development, management, and accounts management. Yeh is a strong information technology professional. He earned his executive master of Business Administration (EMBA) focused on entrepreneurship from National Taiwan University.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3b64xu

