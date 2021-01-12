CES 2021 BlueBeard develops the world's first temperature-regulating smart mug and bowl

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueBeard Studio introduces iTemp Smart Mug and Bowl that allows drinkers of all things hot to enjoy their drinks and food at their own personalized temperature. It's not just a heating mug and bowl, it is the world's first temperature-regulating Smart Mug and Bowl. This innovative product has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Even tableware can be smart and personal

With iTemp, BlueBeard created a whole new personalized intelligent diet temperature control system with IoT. It records personal diet habits to help manage a healthy lifestyle for users.

"The concept of iTemp was initiated based on our own desire. We wanted to keep coffee and hot beverages at the favorable temperature we like constantly, however, we'd never found any existing product that can fully meet our needs. Therefore, we started brainstorming and conceived the ideas from market research, to technical evaluation, to material sourcing, to iterative design and redesign of every detail of the product," said BlueBeard Founder and CEO Sean.

He said your personalized preference can now be a command via your phone, and on top of that you can keep track of each item on the app in order to achieve your goal, like how much milk, or how much of warm water you are drinking, and etc. iTemp allows you to make a command via your tableware before your food is poured. With no apps, no buttons needed, you can make your adjustment through the app, or even pre-set the temperature at the exact time you want it. Wanna enjoy a cup of hot tea right away while waking up 6 AM in the morning? Now you can!

A smarter home, a better life with iTemp

Sean indicated the existing problems in the market include the fact that we can't ensure the taste of food is delicious at any time. "How to record user dining preference? The temperature control devices on the market can't customize to fit your desired temperature. Also, containers in the market have yet to be integrated with the health management system," Sean said.

He said when measuring the temperature, users can switch between Celsius or Fahrenheit temperatures.

The smart bowl and mug can detect current temperature and keep it constant, keep volume and temperature records, and automatically repeat the same setting at the date.

In addition, iTemp app allows you to preset a temperature of your preference. Simply double tap the coaster, it'll start heating up until it reaches your setting. No more fumbling with the app.

Both mug & bowl are made of the food-grade 304 stainless steel. The major advantages include its rust & corrosion resistance, and the resistance to high temperatures and heat. It's also durable, easy-to-clean, and good-looking!

Safety features have also been included, like boil-dry protection that will automatically power off the mug/ bowl if it is left heating for too long. So, you can be certain you're not going to end up scalding yourself with your next sip. iTemp mug & bowl can be washed and rinsed with water and detergent, but not soaked. If there are stubborn stains on it, you can wash it with baking soda powder and sponge, do not use steel brushes. As for the heating coaster, it can only be wiped with the cloth or wet wipes.

Currently, the smart mug and bowl can be hand washed only and cannot be cleaned using a dishwasher.

The passion and spirit of makers

The BlueBeard Studio focuses on the development of a variety of next-generation IoT products and solutions. With the main concept of professionalism and innovation, we are committed to creating the brand-new and exquisite experiences for improving our lives. Each product is made with our enthusiasm and faith, hoping to fully demonstrate the core of the craft.

iTemp Smart Mug and Smart Bowl have won the MobileHeros and APICTA Awards. The team was invited to participate in Maker x IoT x Intellectual creation Resources Concatenation and Cooperation Alliance Conference, Maker Faire Taipei, vMaker Maker Entrepreneur accelerator, GEC+ Taipei, and Maker Hatch Day, among others.

SOURCE BlueBeard Studio