CES 2021 ImGoodie leverage friends and family recommendation for its Goodie next-to-dos App

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A social commerce platform has ditched AI, algorithms, and Ads for providing recommendations for its next-to-dos app. Instead, it is pulling recommendations from user's friends and family. Imgoodie is a social commerce platform founded in March 2020. The App that helps you find out your next To-Dos.

Soon after their establishment, the profound innovation of ImGoodie has made them being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Developing the most friendly app for everyone to use in their daily lives

"There's too much information on the internet, we cannot find exactly what we need immediately. Our app, Goodie does not have an AI, algorithms, nor Ads. It just simply provides recommendations from the people who know you the most, your friends and your most trusted ones. Users won't be hesitant about what to buy or what to do next," said Imgoodie Founder and CEO Ramos.

Ramos said the app features an intuitive user experience design with swipe up to recommend, swipe down to collect, to operate. It also features passive recommendations, which means the recommendations are curated and adjusted based on the users' behavior.

Tracing back to our basic needs and intuitive decision making

"Our world's top-notch, most user-friendly interaction design for users to collect items/services their friends recommended to them. We keep track of every single item and service in the app so we are able to know what are the items they're most likely to purchase in near future.

We keep track of users' organic actions including collects, follows, recommendations and purchases; therefore, we are able to visualize each and every users' taste and desire. In that case, we can quantify the possibility of purchase of a certain user towards a certain service or item," Ramos said.

A young and energetic team chooses kind to the world

Imgoodie believes in the kindness and generosity of human kinds. The company is built on the following culture slogans:

We Are Sharing - We are happy to share all kinds of interesting and good things with friends to double the happiness

We Are Caring - We care about whether the value of good things is passed on, recommend good things, and let the beauty continue

We Are Optimistic - We are full of energy, actively face the challenges of the future and believe that completing the challenges will make tomorrow better

We Are You - We care about this society as much as you, and care about our environment. We invite you to come forward with us and change society through recommendations.

