CES 2021 Lockists' ride-sharing platform enables scooter owners to earn money 24/7

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockists Co., Ltd. is a ride-sharing platform for anyone with a scooter. Its product, a smart scooter lock, is an IoT device that keeps and provides the right scooter key for use any time of the day.

"Lockists allows every registered scooter to be shared automatically," said Charlie Lin, Founder of Lockists. Lin predicts that recent EV scooter sharing trends in Taiwan will benefit Lockists Co., Ltd., as more and more people accept the idea of riding a scooter without buying one.

Lockists Balancer is the name of the Lockists scooter sharing platform operation team.

Making idle scooters earn money

The Lockist scooter sharing platform is the company's first-star service. Lockists smart lock is controlled by the Lockists app, allowing members to share idle time information with others when their scooters are not in use. Customized scooter keys can be "kept", "identified", and "stored" in the smart lock. Keys may be "Passed" without invasive modification 24/7.

Scooter owners put the customized scooter key in the smart lock to lock on the back wheel, and can flexibly set both the "sharing price" and "retrieving time" for their scooter, thereby greatly activating the huge idle resources of scooters worldwide.

Before the designated retrieving time, scooters are guided by the system's "dynamic return range", and a professional logistics team is dispatched to return the scooter to its original uploaded location.

Lin said they are recruiting 1,400 scooters for sharing in Taiwan for the pilot round to allow members to become familiar with the service. Locklist said that each member will be allowed to book up to 100 units during the initial pilot run.

Lockists has already enlisted partners in strategic locations on Zhongshan Road in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, on Yanwan Road in Taitung City, on Zhongshan Road in Pingtung County's Chaozhou Township, in Kaohsiung City, and on Xinzhan Road in Taitung City.

Lin said their smart lock was designed by an experienced lecturer at Tainan University of the Arts and that the core technology NB-IOT SIM card is being provided by FarEast Telecom.

In terms of service software, Lin noted that his company's team has consulted with a number of software engineers from National Tsing Hua University, the Information Technology Council, and Tamkang University.

They have also consulted with CPAs and legal advisers for accounting and taxation, membership terms, privacy regulations, and other financial and legal aspects of the business.

About Lockists Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Lockists Co., Ltd. is a market leader in developing innovative scooter sharing services. It is poised to change the peer-to-peer scooter sharing landscape. Lockists Co., Ltd. empowers and inspires people to share their scooters in an exceptionally convenient and safe way.

"We think that Taiwan's original startups can be like Google, AirBnB, Uber, and other international brands. We too can create products and services that will shape world lifestyle, even if we start with just one founder's scooter," Lin said.

Lockists Founder and CEO Charlie Lin graduated from Fu Jen Catholic University with a degree in Business Administration.

