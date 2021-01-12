CES 2021 PressureDOT develops the world's smallest real-time wireless intra-abdominal pressure sensing capsule

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health systems across the world are looking at telehealth strategies to facilitate their advance into the telemedicine industry. PressureDOT is at the forefront of remote critical monitoring with its recently developed, world's smallest wireless intra-abdominal pressure sensing capsule.

PressureDOT is a real-time wireless pressure sensor platform used in critical care to prevent unnecessary laparotomies and to prevent organ failure in patients with pancreatitis, traumatic abdomen injuries, and septicemia.

"The advantage of telemedicine lies in its ability to implement remote critical monitoring. Because PressureDOT is aimed at the irreplaceability of special patient groups, it just happens to be the stepping stone for digital critical care and is the first continuous wireless detection system product," said PressureDOT Founder and Dr. Ranson Liao, who is also a medical doctor and professor at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

PressureDOT displays real-time IAP and solves the current challenges of determining IAH

Intra-abdominal pressure monitoring is part of critical care. Doctors face numerous difficulties in measuring intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) correctly by checking intravesical pressure. Also, it is a procedure that requires significant time and manpower.

Conventional hydrostatic pressure measurements do not always provide accurate results and do not offer real-time, continuous measurements.

PressureDOT simplifies the process of measuring IAP, delivering accurate results that reduce IAH and ACS misdiagnoses. PressureDOT also decreases the risk of intravesical and nosocomial infections.

Liao said PressureDOT is the world's smallest real-time wireless intra-abdominal pressure sensing capsule and is able to measure intra-abdominal pressure continuously.

Doctors have more advanced equipment than before

The capsule is composed of a pressure sensor and PCBA that can pass into the body via swallowing or nasogastric tube delivery. The capsule uses advanced packaging technology. Once the patient swallows the capsule, the system works automatically.

PressureDOT incorporates a high-efficiency antenna that is safe for ingestion. It transmits signals with low acceleration. The external receiver system uses a special antenna array to track the capsule position and gastrointestinal motility in real-time. Doctors and healthcare providers can then monitor the patient's bio information using a mobile device.

Data streamed by PressureDOT include information on intra-abdominal pressure, temperature, pressure trends, and capsular 3D location tracking. All provide physicians with the most reliable information for making proper diagnosis and intervention recommendations to avoid delayed treatment.

Depicting the next-gen diagnosis landscape

With the support of PressureDOT, doctors can measure intra-abdominal pressure accurately and in real time, helping manage intra-abdominal hypertension as early as possible to avoid the onset of abdominal compartment syndrome and reduce mortality.

Because PressureDOT provides a richer stream of information, it can indicate the right time for emergency surgery and thus reduce mortality from 50% to 5%. This incredible innovation has earned PressureDOT selection by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the featured 100 Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

Liao said that 2020 was the most important year so far in the development of remote digital health systems. "It is necessary to identify the correct direction of healthcare for the next decade. The possibility of telemedicine relies on developing the equipment to do remote critical monitoring. PressureDOT is a stepping stone to digital critical care and the first product for continuous wireless detection systems.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/38htga

SOURCE PressureDOT