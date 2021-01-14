CES 2021 Taiwanese startup FiduciaEdge Technologies develops Edge security solution for a secure edge computing environment

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge computing is transforming the way data is handled, processed, and delivered from millions of devices around the world.

FiduciaEdge's software/firmware platform makes edge intelligence trustworthy, while protecting data privacy at the source. With FiduciaEdge's solutions, the vulnerable edge computing landscape can be transformed into a trusted/confidential environment with ease. This safehouse computational environment not only prevents malicious hackings but also assists in the safeguarding of datasets and AI algorithms from access by unauthorized users.

Edge intelligence is changing the future of security

Edge computing is rapidly becoming a new trend in data processing and the mainstream in IoT practices, including smart factories, smart cities, smart transportation systems, and other industries that require high availability, low latency, and effective bandwidth usage.

These applications often use distributed data processing (known as edge intelligence) for real-time analysis and predictions. FiduciaEdge offers a trusted solution that enhances the security level of edge devices and entire AIoT networks.

Unique solutions for trustworthy edge intelligence and data privacy

FiduciaEdge's software-based solutions, the "Trusted/Confidential Edge Computing Solutions", ensure information security and user privacy in the 5G/AIoT era. In addition to enhancing security in the edge computing landscape, FiduciaEdge's confidential edge computing solution also protects the privacy of user datasets and AI algorithms at the source. In the confidential edge computing landscape, AI inferencing can be performed under a safehouse environment without the need to disclose raw data, thereby eliminating any potential of data leakage.

An added benefit of adopting FiduciaEdge's software-based solutions is its ease of portability onto any ARM-based embedded platform.

The core technology of FiduciaEdge

Trusted Rich Execution Environment (T-REE)

Certified Containerized Applications

Dedicated Processors & Memory

Protected I/O Channels

Confidential Computing with Information Isolation

Remote Attestation & Workflow Control using Smart Contracts

"FiduciaEdge developed T-REE software-based technology, adding a trustworthy and confidential edge computing function on embedded edge nodes and edge servers to make edge intelligence trustworthy and to secure data privacy. Our technologies are currently applied in intelligent transportation systems, smart manufacturing, and smart city infrastructures.

"We have successfully joined the Multi-functional Smart Lampposts initiative with our first customer in Hong Kong. Within the next three years, we will partner with industrial computer suppliers to produce 20,000 trustworthy edge computing nodes for installation in smart lampposts in the public and private sectors. We are also discussing collaboration plans with leading Taiwanese telecom operators to deploy similar smart lampposts and roadside units (RSUs) in Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung," said FiduciaEdge Founder Hank Huang.

With this breakthrough application, FiduciaEdge Technologies was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the top 100 featured Taiwanese startups to be showcased at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion：https://pse.is/3b53tx

