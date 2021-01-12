CES 2021 Taiwanese startup New Garden launched a new AI agriculture platform to automatically grow any plants

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agritech is getting more and more important across the world as the possibility of a food crisis rises year by year. According to the former Chairman of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Sir Bob Watson, climate change has drastically affected human lives and threatened global food security.

New Garden, a Taiwanese startup that is a leading AIoT cloud to edge solution provider, has taken advantage of their previous success of WiFigarden, presenting the new ULTRON co-creating and sharing AIoT ecosystem. The latest application is ULTRON Smart AI Gardener, a self-caring planting system controlled by AI. This project is partnered with NTU College of Bioresource and Agriculture for professional gardening tips.

Green is the new black of the next decade

With their previous success of WiFigarden, a patent Wifi Mesh SDK of New Garden, which was selected by many worldwide leading ISPs, MSOs, and Telecom since 2016. The global deployment of WiFigarden Hotspot hit 5 M households by now. In 2019, New Garden launched UltronWIFI, the leverage usage of WiFigarden SDK, which solves the issue of onboarding and installing IoT devices.

Ultron Smart AI Gardener is a self-caring plant container with a real AI service supported by the UltronSMART Agriculture Platform and App. The plant pot is embedded with smart lighting, a watering system, and multiple connected sensors, which can be taken as a microcosm of a Cloud-to-edge Smart Agriculture System powered by ULTRON. By cooperating with agriculture experts, the UltronSMART AI Gardener can automatically grow any plants with almost zero effort.

Launching the whole new platform and applications named ULTRON

ULTRON is the AIoT ecosystem created by New Garden. It helps hardware manufacturers accelerate their development process of IoT devices by providing them Ultron IoT modules. While stacking up multiple hardware partners, they also invite various service providers, system integrators, and domain knowledge experts to develop a well-functioning AIoT environment.

Furthermore, ULTRON provides a platform that is able to support real-time collection, process, analysis, and visualization of data from various IoT devices, which can build up plenty of IoT application scenes and diversiﬁed value-added operating model by further developing into the basic big data analysis and AI Machine Learning. Realize the trafﬁc monetization and scale the business by providing the third-party system, such as UAEP and UBAP, to integrate with various API and enterprise IoT solutions.

The Ultron Platform and App are officially launched in June 2020; the AI plant container will be ready for the market in March 2021.

Step by step, a solid team with concrete results

Since its establishment back in 2016, New Garden has been growing steadily over the past few years. They have already had 42 employees in 2 locations around the world, 30 technologists and software engineers, 60+ IoT product development experience, and 10+ success cases of smart spaces development.

This year, New Garden is selected as one of the winners of the 2020 AI 50 Global AI Startups and Neo Star Top 30 in Taiwan. They are also being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3ascqq

