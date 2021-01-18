CES 2021 Taiwanese Startup, VitalSigns Technology, Debuting at CES with Remarkable Air Quality Monitoring IoT Device

Air pollution is a rising concern worldwide, and environmental hazards are exacerbating the spread of diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, and obstructive pulmonary disease.

The increase in awareness of the negative health effects of polluted air has driven significant new market demand for air quality monitoring. The estimated value of the air quality monitoring systems market was $4.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26%, according to Infoholic Research.

One Step forward toward the Smart City of Tomorrow

The professional air quality monitor developed by VitalSigns Technology provides real-time detection of environmental data, including humidity, temperature, PM2.5 with Electron Ionization (Femto ampere level) or Optical type, and toxic gases. The system passed the measurement service assessment conducted by the Industrial Technology Research Institute, a national accreditation body (NAB) in Taiwan, at a 95% coefficient of determination.

Product reliability is important for smart city IoT devices that are required to withstand long operating hours. The VitalSigns system features a thorough power management system as well as a fine-particulate ventilation system, waterproof casing, electricity leakage prevention system, unique shelter design, and a fall-down detector to optimize usage in a variety of locations and conditions.

As for data collection connectivity, VitalSigns uses an LTE module instead of less stable connection methods like Wi-Fi and BLE. In addition, the frequency of data transfer to customers' IoT platforms is customizable. To avoid any possible data loss due to system crash or poor internet connectivity, VitalSigns' Real-Time Air Quality Monitor's remedial measures store data onsite for at least 7 days using a built-in 4GBS flash memory.

To suit different needs and missions, VitalSigns uses Femto ampere sensing technology in its electron impact ionization sensors to measure particulate matter in gas. Furthermore, VitalSigns also provides particular toxic gas sensing solutions that have 24-bit high accuracy gas-detect ADC with Android APP and Wireless BLE 4.2 support.

Improving Wellbeing from a Technology Perspective

The key team members of VitalSigns have decades of experience developing high-accuracy ADC systems and biosensors at major IC design companies, including MediaTek and RichTek.

VitalSigns CEO JL Juang remarked that "Our goal is to keep improving healthcare quality and environmental quality for everyone." The company's consistent investment in research and development related to high-precision devices, IoT, and big data analytics clinched the decision by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) to select VitalSigns to be part of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bqfyr

SOURCE VitalSigns Technology