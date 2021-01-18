CES 2021 Taiwan's First Telerehab System Anticipates High Demand for Remote Healthcare during the COVID-19 Pandemic

"We have developed rehabilitation training programs and physical fitness assessment tools that allow patients to receive high-quality intervention services anytime, anywhere. Our system is designed with medical professionals and has been used extensively in many medical centers and related institutions. It not only increases patients' motivation in training but also saves lots of time for both therapists and patients," said Ray Chen, CEO of LongGood.

Leveraging Cloud Technology to Its Advantage

Combined with a cloud platform that generates real-time data, LongGood's rehabilitation system allows medical practitioners to monitor patients' training performances and arrange suitable training based on individual patient needs.

Using the LongGood platform, therapists can arrange personalized training remotely based on patient needs. LongGood Cloud provides over 100 gamified training programs that allow medical practitioners to design personalized training courses and assign these to the corresponding patients. Training results are visualized, allowing medical practitioners to easily track their patients' training progress. Furthermore, patients and their families are better able to understand the results of the interventions.

LongGood systems also save time, as they allow medical practitioners to manage multiple cases more efficiently.

The company also released "GaitBest," a gait analysis tool. "Different from portable or inch-by-inch gait analysis, LongGood provides a simple and fast solution. You only have to stand in front of the camera and walk forward for 5 meters. The system will immediately analyze the spatiotemporal parameters, saving lots of time," notes LongGood Product Manager Meng-Cheh Shih, who worked as a physical therapist prior to joining LongGood.

Well Established in Taiwan

Because LongGood is a pioneer in Taiwan, it has already gained the trust of many leading hospitals in the country. Their systems are used in many first-tier medical centers, including Tri-Service General Hospital, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taipei Medical University Hospital, Changhua Christian Hospital, Ditmanson Medical Foundation Chia-Yi Christian Hospital, and multiple Taipei District Health Center locations (Daan, Zhongshan, Datong, Wanhua), among others.

Since its inception in 2011, LongGood has received many citations and awards, including the 2019 HQIC award, 2018 2 SNQ Award with Acute Stroke Patient treatment @TSGH, and 2016 Grant Recipient, Taiwan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, Ministry of Science and Technology, Taiwan, among others. LongGood has worked with DBS Bank, Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and National Development Council (NDC).

Years of Persistence in Rehabilitation

Ray Chen is the engine driving the LongGood operation. Chen has over a decade of experience in the medical equipment industry. He founded LONGGOOD MEDITECH in 2011 to provide comprehensive rehabilitation training and assessment tools.

Chen earned his MS in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering, and M.Eng in Biomedical and Medical Engineering from National Taiwan University. He was also a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley's College of Engineering. Prior to founding LongGood, he gained professional experience as a system manager of advanced imaging systems in a medical center and as a product manager in a medical device company.

