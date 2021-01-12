CES 2021 Waytech Media mobile data backup iXflash cube is compatible with the latest iPhone 12

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese startup Waytech Media Company has developed the iXflash cube, the perfect solution to backup data on Apple iOS mobile devices, like an iPhone or iPad, and securely preserve every memory.

The iXflash Cube automatically performs the backup function while your device is charging, ensuring a complete and accurate backup every time. For a faster and more efficient application, the iXflash Cube only backs up images and content that are not yet loaded onto the iXflash Cube.

This incredibly innovative startup was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

Backing up your data is much easier than before with the iXflash Cube

The iXflash Cube can serve two important functions at once, and all without complicated programming or setup. Firstly, the iXflash Cube automatically backs up all of your Apple iOS mobile device's photo albums (all formats of photos and videos in their original state) as well as other stored content. Plus, all of the content backed up to the iXflash Cube is transferrable to any other storage device with a Lightning or USB connection. Secondly, the iXflash Cube connects to the iPhone or iPad's standard charging cable, so the device will be charging while the iXflash Cube backs up all photos, videos, and other important content from an iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

"The core technology for the iXflash Cube is our powerful and intuitive app. The app is the heart of the product and distinguishes the iXflash Cube from the competition. The app allows the iXflash Cube to accurately back up all photos, videos, contacts, and other files in their native state without alterations or reductions in resolution, and safely stores them on the iXflash Cube," said Shuo Wei Chang, Waytech Media Founder and General Manager.

Chang said that, although 70 million mobile phones are lost each year, only 20% of people use any type of backup for their mobile devices.

He said that, while the cloud provides a solution for backing up data, cloud services require payment of a monthly fee. Also, hackers can steal information from the cloud, creating privacy issues. When it comes to backing up data, Chang noted that redundancy is good – using both the cloud and a physical backup device gives added protection.

"The iXflash Cube sets itself apart from the competition in several ways. The device is MFi certified, meaning it has passed Apple's stringent quality control guidelines. It also is operated using an extremely easy-to-use app. With the iXflash Cube, users simply plug the iOS device they want to back up and/or charge into the iXflash Cube using a standard charging cable and then connect that cable into an electrical outlet. The iXflash Cube and its app do the rest," he said.

Compatible with the latest line of iPhone 12's

Every year, Apple announces its latest batch of iPhones along with other new inventive items they plan make available to the general public. Due to disruptions because of COVID, the announcement was about a month later than normal, but the pomp and circumstances were still in full effect. Amongst the new and improved items that Apple plans to release now and in the near future are four new iPhone 12 models. The main difference among these models is their respective sizes. All, of course, offer advantages over previously released models.

Given that the iXflash Cube is a tremendous accessory for an iPhone or iPad, the current iXflash Cube and the iXflash Cube app are compatible with the latest line of iPhone 12s. Waytech takes pride in making sure the iXflash Cube and its app remains at the leading edge of technology and offers its users the best and most reliable experience. Hence, it's critical that we make sure the iXflash Cube is up to date with all new and enhanced Apple iOS software and hardware. We recognize the importance not just of compatibility but also of any and all new advancements that could enhance the iXflash Cube's ability to support our client base. This is why the iXflash Cube is the most useful, portable Apple iOS accessory.

Waytech Media is the leading manufacturer of digital duplication and storage equipment, with products ranging from optical discs to flash memory. With sales channels in Los Angeles, California, USA; Taipei, Taiwan; China; and Germany, the company has the ability to deliver the most advanced and reliable digital duplication and storage related products such as the iXflash, iXflash Cube (Apple iDevice backup), hard drives, flash memory, extended storage controllers, manual towers, and robotic autoloaders anywhere in the world. Because of Waytech's experience in the duplication hardware market, it has been able to develop a stronger line of optical discs that are better suited to the duplication market. As a true manufacturer, Waytech Media has the ability to produce OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Waytech Media constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance existing products to stay in tune with customers' needs and expectations.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3b4l86

