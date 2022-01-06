CES 2022 News: AirSelfie Expands Distribution to Asia and Europe

MINNEAPOLIS and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSelfie Inc., a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, today announced expansion of its product distribution to China and portions of Europe.

Based on the strength of AIR NEO™ – AirSelfie's fourth-generation aerial camera – the company is opening up the broad China market beginning in first quarter 2022 through a licensing agreement with AEE, a leading manufacturer of drone technology. AIR NEO™ will be available to customers in the region through well-known ecommerce sites JD.com and T-Mall.com.

In addition, AirSelfie is expanding distribution in Europe via an agreement with Playground, one of the most extensive lifestyle and tech distributors covering the Nordic countries, the Benelux countries, and Germany.

"The expansion of our products into these regions is an important part of our growth for 2022," said Greg Appelhof, AirSelfie's CEO. "Playground and AEE bring us the expertise and strong local knowledge of the retail channels where AirSelfie customers shop. It is very strategic for our growth to partner with these leading distributors."

"The China market is ready for the AIR NEO™," said A.J. Zeng, AEE's General Manager. "We believe content creators on Douyin [China's TikTok] will be passionate about the product's ability to capture images and videos, hands-free."

Frederick Ansen Scheibel, co-founder of Playground, added, "AirSelfie's newest technology is a great addition for the lifestyle technology brand portfolio that our retail partners have come to expect from us. We are excited about expanding the aerial camera category across the region."

At CES 2022, AirSelfie's fourth-generation aerial camera, AIR NEO™, was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. It is easy to use, takes off and lands right from your hand, and can be operated without a controller nor any flight experience – meaning your smartphone can stay in your pocket. AutoFly™ modes are the magic behind AIR NEO™, allowing storytellers to record their world using AI body-tracking and facial detection to perfectly frame your photos and video using 360, Orbit, Zoom, Wide, and Video modes. Images and video are crisp, without the need for additional stabilization or post-processing.

About AirSelfie

Airselfie Inc. (www.airselfiecamera.com), headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, has developed an Aerial Imaging Robotics platform and proprietary flight control system that works with a low-cost micro-controller and powerful imaging sensors to create consumer aerial cameras that capture social media content. AirSelfie focuses on autonomous flight as a core platform experience, using AI and computer vision to frame the perfect shot. The AirSelfie team is based in the USA (Minneapolis MN and Austin TX); Milan, Italy; and Shenzhen, China. AirSelfie previously announced a distribution partnership for the Middle East with Monster Middle East FZE, effective April 2021.

