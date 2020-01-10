CES2020：Cosori and Levoit Pair with Alexa

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Etekcity's Alexa-integrated products—the Cosori Air Fryer and Levoit Air Purifier—were exhibited at Amazon's booth at CES® this past weekend. Of all the amazing technological capabilities on display, Amazon's very own virtual assistant Alexa was one of the most notable. Various companies showcased how their technologies integrated with Alexa and what features could be performed through voice-controlled commands. We at Etekcity are proud of our Amazon-showcased products, and will continue to integrate products with Alexa moving forward to continually enhance the convenience and ease of our customers' day to day lives.