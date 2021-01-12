CES2021 Biotech company Winnoz Helps COVID-19 Under Control with Its Unique Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Platform

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnoz, a biotech company based in Taipei, focuses on innovations enabling healthcare resources accessible for anyone and anywhere. With the POCT platform from blood collection, detection and big data analysis, Winnoz enables more contribution to human health management for anyone, anywhere, especially under the attack and threat of the pandemic.

"We believe that the COVID-19 screening and vaccination efficacy test would play a more important role as vaccines roll out to bring our life back to normal." said Dr. Joses Hsiung, Winnoz Founder and CEO. "The advent of new technologies and innovations because of the challenges of the ongoing pandemic will push the global healthcare ecosystem to new boundaries. For example, how to deploy and roll out the screening, vaccines and vaccine efficacy testing quickly would be very crucial. eGGi, a rapid and on-site isothermal PCR, is able to support screening for anyone and anywhere, meanwhile Haiim®, a unique blood microsampling solution, makes vaccine efficacy test sampling easier and safer."

On-site and Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Detection with eGGi

Winnoz developed eGGi molecular detection system, a compact and robust instrument, which is based on isothermal DNA/RNA amplification method that can be used in airports, sport venues, pharmacies and workplaces for its simple, fast and fast operation procedure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnoz is devoted to offering a on-site and rapid screening solution - the eGGi molecular detection system is the perfect detection solution for Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. By using saliva or swab specimens as sampling and without RNA extraction, the test result will be finalized in 40 minutes for anyone and anywhere. ( See Figure 1 )

Unlike central lab model, Winnoz point-of-care testing solution can be applied and deployed quickly to make the disease under control. It's a more cost-effective and time saving way to help all human beings live a better life.

Quick Deployment of Vaccine Efficacy Test Sampling with Haiim®

Winnoz Technology has recently received Taiwan Excellence Award 2021 for its patented technology Haiim®, a portable automatic vacuum assisted fingertip blood micro collection device which is extremely efficient in comparison to current methods such as needles. The blood collected using Haiim is a sufficient volume to meet the requirements of many testing strips and requires minimal training to operate.

Haiim can be applied within COVID-19 vaccine efficacy test sampling, as the blood specimen can be collected at home and sent to laboratories for testing, reducing the risk.

Figure 2

Haiim inflicts a reduced amount of pain and can draw up to 150-500µl of blood in 2 minutes and makes blood drawing easier for everyone. "Haiim is the world's only Automatic Fingertip Blood Sampling Device for Rapid On-site Blood Microsampling," said Joses Hsiung, and the blood collected by Haiim® is of a sufficient volume to meet the requirements of many test strips, POCT devices, and even lab tests. "We partner with test strip vendors, biochemistry analyzer vendors and also lab tests, such as allergy tests and DNA/RNA and ELISA tests."

Haiim® has obtained CE Marking and completed medical device registrations in Kuwait, Singapore and Taiwan and been distributed to 17 countries/regions by the end of 2020. And, US 510(K) is under preparation.

About Winnoz

Headquarter in Taipei, and a subsidiary in Israel. With 15 patents and many awards. In January 2018, selected as the new star of the Ministry of Science and Technology to participate in the CES exhibition in the United States. In May 2018, Haiim® received a grant from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST). In November 2018, the Ministry of Economic Affairs won the award for the small and medium-sized enterprises. In March 2019, nominated by BusinessToday as the Taiwan Mini Unicorn. In 2020, Haiim received CE Mark, medical device registrations in Kuwait and Singapore, and Taiwan Excellence Award 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bexsr

Find out more about Winnoz at https://www.winnoz.com

About Winnoz Founder- Dr. Joses Hsiung

- Made in Israel, Taiwanese Entrepreneur

Winnoz Technology Founder Joses Hsiung has a PhD in Applied Mechanics from the National Taiwan University. "I am considered as a "made-in-Israel" Taiwanese entrepreneur. During my three-year-long postdoc work (2011-2014) at Tel Aviv University in Israel, I and my colleagues developed and commercialized cutting-edge devices for point-of-care testing (POCT)," he said.

Winnoz has been supported by visionary investors to realize Joses' ideas on improving sustainable healthcare. Winnoz on-site and rapid POCT platform is composed of two portable medical devices, Haiim and eGGi. Haiim is a unique handheld fingertip blood micro-collection. eGGi is the ONLY PCR without sample purification. Winnoz has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

SOURCE Winnoz