CES2021 Yo-Kai Express: Autonomous Restaurant Solution serving gourmet food anywhere and anytime 24/7 under 60 seconds

One of the best solutions for a famished soul could be a hot bowl of delicious food prepared by 'Yo-Kai Express.' Hidden in the depths of the city, those never-asleep busy people are always there to welcome and serve empty stomachs in under 60 seconds with excitement: "Irasshaimase!" ("Come on in!" in Japanese)

What is Yo-Kai Express?

Inspired by the urban legend 'Yo-Kai' — a Japanese and Chinese word for 'spirit, a mythical creature that can pop up anywhere at any time, Yo-Kai Express intends their Midnight Dinner to embody the same spirit, showing up anywhere and anytime, catered to everyone's unique schedule, available 24/7 always there to serve a bowl of well-prepared delicious meal.

Their founder, Andy Lin, a veteran semiconductor engineer, started out from seeing an opportunity in this modern day of age, where people still crave for a steaming hot and delicious bowl of ramen even under the most inconvenient circumstances—"qualify dishes" to be more specific, with the means but often when lacking the time and energy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hayward, California, Yo-Kai Express is a tech startup with a dedicated mission to innovate the future autonomous restaurant solutions by making delicately prepared meals available 24/7, regardless of geological limitations.

How does Yo-Kai pull it off?—Around the clock, contactless ordering, food safety, cashless payment, cloud based, patented process!

Using a patented fleet of highly sophisticated and technologically advanced machines, Yo-Kai Express provides big stalls to be stationed in both public spaces and private sectors, including the Fortune 500 cooperates, co working spaces, airports, universities, hotels & ski resorts, manufacturing facilities, 24 hour call centers and many more.

Another edge part of Yo-Kai Express is the diversity of payment methods, that the machine accepts credit cards, mobile payment and even cryptocurrencies! In a scenario of serving in the airport, where airlines can manage to compensate their hungry travelers with a food voucher in the case of a delayed or canceled flight, and the travelers can use it at Yo-Kai even after hours when airport restaurants are closed.

Moreover, the company also produces smart home appliance "TAKUMI" in a compact size, that not only allows their customers to plan and choose their meals scheduled with a cloud-based mobile application, but is also equipped to sanitize utensils, baby bottles, pacifiers as long as they fit in the machine, aiming to be the ultimate home solution for busy working professionals, hungry teenagers, and everyone in between.

What kind of food does Yo-Kai Express serve?

The company fills the gap in the availability of food through vending machines with no compromise in food quality or options. Not only does the machine serve freshly prepared gourmet food in seconds, but it also provides different choices of rice and soup, both of which are made using real and fresh ingredients. No preservatives or added MSG.

With a growing menu of over 20 Yo-Kai Express menu items, and in addition to their co-branded well known celebrated restaurants such as Bigiyi, Ivan's Ramen, Naka by Nakamura, Menya Jiro, MokBar, and more; Yo-Kai Express expects its customers can have something new each time! Customers can enjoy authentic popular over-rice dishes such as Gyu Donburi, Chicken Teriyaki and much more, or even Tiramisu, Matcha mousse bombe, and kakigori ( Japanese shaved ice) from the machines if the hungry souls have a sweet tooth.

The innovative autonomous restaurant solutions developed by Yo-Kai Express have made them selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), a flagship startups program fueled by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taiwan, as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3aghjf

