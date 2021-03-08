Cesar Lostaunau Joins Century 21 Real Estate As Director Of Growth Markets, Diversity And Inclusion

"At Century 21 Real Estate we understand that those representing our brand – whether in our corporate office or in the field – must reflect the same level of diversity that we're seeing in the communities we serve both in this country and abroad," says Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We're thrilled to welcome Cesar to our team as we work together to create new opportunities for underrepresented groups within the real estate industry and the C21 ® network. We truly believe that we develop better teams and provide better services when people with different perspectives, life experiences and backgrounds thrive."

The addition of this new role is part of the CENTURY 21 brand's ongoing commitment to recruiting and showcasing sales professionals across a multitude of groups and backgrounds. These include partnerships with key diversity-focused industry organizations such as the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the CENTURY 21 Empowering Latinas Scholarship program and the development of franchise sales diversity programs enabling brokerage ownership among minority real estate professionals.

Cesar joins the CENTURY 21 brand from Allstate® Insurance Company where he developed the brand's first-ever comprehensive sales diversity recruiting national program focused on recruiting multicultural agency owners and office producer staff. As part of his role, he was also actively involved with internal Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and facilitation of leadership workshops. Prior to that, Cesar was an IT Project Manager overseeing large scale global IT technical teams and programs for the Encompass® Insurance portfolio.

"I am thrilled to join the CENTURY 21 team and look forward to impacting its growth market expansion objectives," said Lostaunau. "I'm also honored to be a part of such a globally recognized and respected brand with a dynamic leadership team that is driving an integrated workforce, marketplace, and community approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Born in Lima, Peru and calling Chicago home since childhood, Cesar has a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, and professional certifications and designations in Project Management (PMP), Agile Change Management, Business Analytics, and Diversity & Inclusion. A community leader, Cesar is an active mentor, coach, and advisor to numerous professionals, high school students at Erie Neighborhood Community House in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, and college students at Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

