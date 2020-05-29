Cesar Santos's New Book Poesía Inédita, A Collection Of Evoking Poems That Reflect The Overwhelming Love Of God That Brings Grace To All Creation

Cesar Santos said this about his book: "This writing of poems is born from the human quality that our Creator put into every thought, giving us a perfect world, where the human being is the king and lord of this entire universe. Thus all that torrent of energies and thoughts transforms us intoxicates us with the magic of poetry in verse. Sublime and with great sense-feeling. Giving life to what is no longer seen exists in different dimensions within us and in our daily life our thinking becomes liquid energy and flows through the ink, giving creation from every second to what is living essence."

Published by Page Publishing, Cesar Santos's new book Poesía Inédita imparts reverberating verses that treasure valuable virtues of faith and thanksgiving to God for his goodness and mercy that gives hope, meaning, and life to the world.

Consumers who wish to be enveloped in boundless joy and gratitude toward the Lord can purchase Poesía Inédita in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173397/Cesar_Santos.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

