Cetaphil® Champions Sun Protection Awareness and Education with Dermatologist-led Digital Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil, the #1 dermatologist recommended facial skincare brand and leading sensitive skincare brand, is kicking off a PR and digital campaign to help educate the public about sun safety to help prevent skin cancer. Beginning today and running throughout the month of May, Cetaphil and its leading dermatologist ambassadors will be dedicated to maximizing awareness of the symptoms, causes, and prevention of skin cancer through a multitude of integrated efforts across Instagram, TikTok, media and more. In correlation with these efforts, Cetaphil is excited to introduce the brand's expansion into the sun care category with its new Sheer Mineral Sunscreen collection.

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50, Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

"As a leading sensitive skincare brand, it is our responsibility to educate consumers on all factors that can affect skin health, including sun damage, and at the heart of this commitment is our desire to provide our consumers with easy access to the advice and expertise of the dermatologist community that has been and continues to be a champion for our brand. Today's digital ecosystem allows us to deliver on this." says June Risser, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Business at Galderma.

Cetaphil's efforts will begin on Monday, May 3, or more widely known as Melanoma Monday, a national day of observance created by the American Academy of Dermatology to drive awareness and education about the deadliest form of skin cancer. At 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT esteemed dermatologists, including Dr. Angelo Landriscina, Dr. Andrea Suarez, and Dr. Camille Howard, will host a TikTok Live panel discussion about sun safety and skin cancer prevention. Cetaphil will also begin disseminating sun safety tips on their social channels for the entire month, as well as through the rest of the year to further emphasize the importance of a complete routine consisting of cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection, which is critical for those with sensitive skin. All educational efforts will halo the brand's first foray into a dedicated sun care collection, Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, that boasts formula innovation and broad-spectrum SPF protection of 30 and higher for face and body.

The Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen collection features four 100% mineral sunscreens with microbiome gentle formulas and antioxidant Vitamin E to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays. Specifically designed for sensitive skin, the new reef-safe line includes an SPF 30 and SPF 50 lotion, an SPF 50 liquid face sunscreen, and an SPF 50 stick sunscreen.

"For my patients, especially those with sensitive skin, I always recommend mineral sunscreens because they provide gentle, non-irritating protection by sitting on top of the skin to physically block the sun's rays," says Dr. Tiffany Libby, Cetaphil Consulting Dermatologist and Board-Certified Dermatologist at Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University. "UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer, so it is crucial that everyone, including Black, Hispanic, and Asian American Pacific Islander ethnicities, use sunscreen every day knowing that anyone can be at risk for skin cancer."

Consumers can tune into the TikTok Live discussion using the handle @DermAngelo, as well as access all activity on Instagram and Facebook at @CetaphilUS.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in approximately 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically defined and medically proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

