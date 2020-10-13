Cetaphil® Taps Rachel Brosnahan as Creative Consultant for New "Up Close and Sensitive" Digital Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil, the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand, is excited to announce its plans to expand its current partnership with award-winning actress and star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan will continue her role as face of the sensitive skincare brand, while adding new credentials to her repertoire such as Creative Consultant for Cetaphil's new "Up Close and Sensitive" digital campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/Galderma Laboratories) Cetaphil Spokesperson and Creative Consultant, Rachel Brosnahan launches the "Up Close & Sensitive" digital campaign and shares how she was introduced to Cetaphil.

In the video content series, Brosnahan will take the consumer through her personal sensitive skincare journey, as well as showcase products for all skin types that meet the needs of women with sensitive skin. The content series will appear across marketing efforts and cross-channel on Cetaphil.com and the brand's new Amazon storefront, making it even easier to shop her trusted favorites. She will also support new product innovation developed by the brand that will be available online and in stores this month.

"Our ongoing partnership with Rachel is all about reaching women like her, who want a healthy, simple routine that fits the needs of even the most sensitive skin," says Michael Sabbia, Marketing Director of Cetaphil. "We recognize that consumers with sensitive skin want to find products they trust, and we believe this new campaign will help bring those people to the brand and provide them with gentle yet effective solutions for a range of skin concerns. We are very happy with how this genuine relationship continues to evolve."

Last year, Cetaphil announced signing Brosnahan to a one-year deal that has since been renewed.

"I'm excited to continue working with a brand that I have trusted for my sensitive skin for the better part of a decade," says Brosnahan. "This partnership has been truly collaborative from the start and I look forward to another great year of working together and empowering others to discover Cetaphil products that work for them."

Specifically formulated for all sensitive skin types, Cetaphil has become one of the top skincare brands recommended and trusted by dermatologists and other healthcare professionals around the world. The brand is dedicated to bringing new, innovative products to the market to meet the needs of all sensitive skin types and launched several new products this fall, with more to come.

For access to Rachel's Cetaphil regimen, new launch alerts, and skincare tips, follow her on Instagram at @RachelBrosnahan and follow along at @CetaphilUS with hashtag #MyCetaphilStory.

For additional information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping skin and moisturize without clogging pores. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 dermatologist-recommended facial skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically defined and medically proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

SOURCE Galderma Laboratories