Cetera Debuts MarketingCentral, Helping Advisors Drive Growth through a Powerful Marketing Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has gone live with MarketingCentral, its new all-in-one marketing platform available to its network of financial advice professionals. Built exclusively for financial advisors, MarketingCentral brings together multi-touch email campaigns, social media, print, presentations, and events marketing tools into one centralized easy-to-use platform. In addition, Cetera advisors have access to a content library that includes videos, infographics, articles, quizzes, calculators and more.

MarketingCentral is the latest offering in Cetera's portfolio of programs and tools that enable advisors to deliver an Advice-Centric Experience® to clients. It offers advisors innovative segmentation, sales and marketing strategies to build brand strength and drive business growth.

Ryan Marshall, Certified Financial Planner from ELA Financial Group, Inc, stated, "MarketingCentral is really helping us modernize our marketing strategy and execution and is similar to having our very own Chief Marketing Officer right in our office. It takes the guesswork out of what to send to clients and when to send it. It helps us understand what our clients care about most in life so that we keep them informed on the journey to establishing or maintaining financial wellness."

Cetera's Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Zuna, shared, "With MarketingCentral, we developed enticing, progressive and strategically customizable content and digital capabilities to allow our advisors to easily execute an effective marketing strategy. We're committed to offering turnkey marketing tools to help keep our advisors competitive in a marketplace that demands "smarter," automated, and more personalized marketing. And we do not plan to stop here. The future holds many exciting innovations for Cetera's advisors. MarketingCentral complements other marketing and sales strategies for growth, including end-client lead generation, advisor texting and more."

MarketingCentral was built in collaboration with FMG Suite and serves as the next chapter in innovative marketing solutions Cetera offers to its network. Cetera expects to add AI-driven content to MarketingCentral in future platform enhancements.

